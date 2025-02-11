Boostlingo Achieves 40% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in 2024

Boostlingo's growth in 2024 was driven by the release of an AI product, rebranding, and expanding services to include translation and other language services

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boostlingo , a leading provider of language access technology, announced a 40% year-over-year (YOY) increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in 2024, marking another year of significant growth. The company also expanded its customer base by 71%, fueled by the launch of innovative AI-driven solutions and integrations, a strategic rebrand, and the continued expansion of services.In 2024, Boostlingo expanded its services beyond interpretation, allowing partners to tap into the expertise of skilled language professionals. The company broadened its offerings to meet the growing demand for translation, voiceover, localization, certified notarizations, dubbing, subtitling, and more. This service expansion drove the need for a rebrand, solidifying Boostlingo’s position as the technology innovation leader in the language services industry.“In 2024, we took big steps toward making language access easier by introducing AI-powered tools and expanding our services beyond interpretation, and we needed a refresh of our brand to reflect that,” says Bryan Forrester, CEO of Boostlingo. “We’re proud of our work and excited to keep innovating so our customers can connect with the world more easily than ever.”Building on the momentum of previous years, success in 2024 was propelled by the launch of its AI-powered live translation product, Boostlingo AI Pro, and new AI-driven features in Boostlingo’s product suite designed to enhance interpreting and translation services. Additionally, Boostlingo’s product team worked tirelessly in 2024 to obtain new integration partners such as Microsoft Teams and athenahealth to meet the needs of healthcare organizations.“Our commitment to world-class customer support, cost-effective solutions, and user-friendly technology has been pivotal in our growth,” said Merrie Wallace, Chief Revenue Officer at Boostlingo. “By streamlining operations through our all-in-one platform, we’ve enabled clients to save approximately 20% on interpreting services, while our relentless focus on user experience ensures seamless interactions across the board.”As Boostlingo looks ahead to 2025, the company remains focused on further expanding its product offerings, enhancing AI capabilities, and strengthening partnerships to drive continued growth and innovation in the language services industry.For more information about Boostlingo and its latest advancements, visit boostlingo.com.About BoostlingoBoostlingo is a leading provider of language access solutions, offering cutting-edge interpreting, translation, and AI-powered language technology to businesses, healthcare providers, and organizations worldwide. Through its innovative platform, Boostlingo connects users with professional language services to ensure effective communication in any setting.

