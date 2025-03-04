Audible Release of Mistress of the Second Circle (Cursed Sands Book 1) by B.C. James

Mistress of the Second Circle by, B.C. James

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of dark fantasy and supernatural thrillers have a reason to celebrate as Mistress of the Second Circle (Cursed Sands Book 1) by acclaimed author B.C. James is now available on Audible. With a gripping narrative, captivating characters, and an immersive audio performance, this release is set to take listeners on a harrowing journey through a demonic underworld in chaos.In this gripping story, a Tinder date gone tragically awry leads Detective Kace McCrae into a world he never imagined. A mummified corpse in a Las Vegas motel room sparks an investigation that quickly escalates into a supernatural conflict. Satan has vanished, leaving Hell in chaos, and an ancient ring—now in Kace’s possession—holds the key to the throne of the underworld.As the demonic factions prepare for war, Kace must face unrelenting threats, navigate dangerous alliances, and make life-or-death decisions in a fight that could determine the fate of Hell and Earth.Why Audiobook Fans Will Love It-Immersive Storytelling: A gripping combination of urban fantasy, detective noir, and supernatural adventure.-Rich Characters and World-Building: Dive into the chaos of Hell's power struggle with Detective Kace McCrae, an unforgettable protagonist.-Dynamic Audio Performance: The Audible release enhances the experience with a captivating narration that brings every twist and turn to life.Book DetailsTitle: Mistress of the Second CircleSeries: Cursed Sands (Book 1)Author: B.C. JamesFormats Available: Audible audiobook, Paperback, Harbdack and Kindle EditionKindle Link: Mistress of the Second Circle on Amazon With a 5.0-star rating on Amazon, Mistress of the Second Circle has already won over readers with its intense action, intricate plot, and unforgettable characters. Now available in audiobook format, it’s the perfect story for fans of dark fantasy and thrilling adventures.For media inquiries, review copies, or additional information, please contact Dragon Realm Press at info@dragonrealmpress.com.

