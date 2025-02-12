Business Reporter: Closing the engagement gap in corporate training

How a learning management system can provide superpersonalized and scalable employee experiences

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, leading learning management system provider Moodle talks about the findings of its research study conducted by Censuswide on how learning solutions powered by digital technologies can help build strong, resilient and inclusive teams worldwide. While 80 per cent of employees participate in mandatory job training according to the survey, a high percentage of employees also report completing the training while multitasking, speeding through content or muting the material.These results suggest that training methodology hasn’t been able to keep up with how people prefer to learn today. We are facing this problem in an environment where available technology, particularly AI and data analytics, make it possible to design training systems that match not only learners’ skill levels and role but also their career goals and learning needs in real time.Global companies face additional challenges as they must produce training programmes that are culturally relevant, inclusive and accessible in multiple languages. In cases where training is targeted at any employee across the globe, it’s key that the learning tools are resilient and can handle disruptions caused by unstable infrastructure. The tracking and reporting capabilities of state-of-the-art digital solutions can provide managers with timely insights into their employee progress, skill gaps, training effectiveness, and overall workforce development needs. By investing in employee learning, organisations demonstrate their commitment to growth, connection, and purpose—empowering employees to not only build skills but also contribute meaningfully to their teams, their communities, and the organization's larger mission.Moodle has been a trusted partner in transforming organisational learning for over 20 years. Supporting more than 430 million learners worldwide, Moodle empowers organisations to modernise their training strategies, build their employees’ digital literacy, and connect them across geographies.To learn more about Moodle’s engaging, resilient and scalable learning ecosystem, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About MoodleMoodle is one of the world’s most customisable and trusted online learning solutions. At the heart of the Moodle ecosystem lies Moodle LMS, the open source learning management system used by hundreds of millions of learners worldwide. Developed in conjunction with the community, Moodle LMS is complemented by Moodle Workplace, Moodle Apps and a network of Certified Service Providers delivering expertise in hosting, customisations, support and training. Moodle educates its community to create effective online learning experiences through Moodle Academy, a learning hub.

