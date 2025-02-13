CST and SCIT Group Announce $100M Investment in A2G Technology to Transform Aviation in Saudi Arabia and the Region

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Communications and Information Technology Commission ( CST ), Saudi Arabia’s telecom regulator, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with SCIT Group (Space Communications for Information Technology), marking a $100 million investment over the next three years. This initiative, executed through SKYFive Arabia, aims to revolutionize Air-to-Ground (A2G) communication technology, strengthening aviation safety, efficiency, and connectivity across the Kingdom and beyond.Pioneering the Future of Aviation ConnectivityAs a leader in space and communication technologies, SCIT Group is channeling this investment into a series of strategic initiatives that will modernize and expand A2G infrastructure across the region. The focus is on deploying next-generation A2G solutions, creating a seamless aviation ecosystem, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global hub for aviation technology.Key Focus Areas of Investment:1. Cutting-Edge A2G Solutions & Infrastructure Development• Deploying the latest A2G communication technologies to enhance real- time connectivity between aircraft and ground operations.• Building a fully integrated A2G ecosystem, ensuring interoperability among airlines, airports, and aviation stakeholders.2. Elevating Passenger Experience & Airline Operations• Expanding in-flight broadband access, enabling passengers to enjoy high- speed internet connectivity.• Enhancing airline operational efficiency by facilitating real-time data exchange for optimized flight management and maintenance.3. Expanding A2G Technology Across the Region• Rolling out A2G networks across Saudi Arabia and neighboring markets, ensuring regional airlines benefit from high-speed, low-latency connectivity.• Exploring international expansion opportunities, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in aviation communication technology.4. Investing in Local Talent & Knowledge Transfer• Establishing training programs and forging academic partnerships to cultivate a highly skilled workforce in advanced aviation technologies.• Accelerating technology transfer to empower local professionals and drive long-term innovation.5. Strengthening Strategic Collaboration with CST• Aligning with CST’s leadership to maximize local content, economic impact, and industry development.• Collaborating on policy frameworks to support the seamless integration and scalability of A2G technology.6. Fostering Global & Local Partnerships• Establishing synergistic alliances with leading international and regional players to drive technological advancement.• Boosting the Saudi economy by generating new opportunities, enhancing local capabilities, and attracting further investment into the aviation sector.Leadership InsightsH.E. Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi, Governor of CST, emphasized:“Our collaboration with SCIT Group and SKYFive Arabia is a transformational step in advancing Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector. By integrating cutting-edge A2G technology, we are not only enhancing connectivity but also fostering innovation and economic growth in alignment with the Kingdom’s strategic vision.”Mohamed K. Abdelrehim, CEO of SCIT Group & SKYFive Arabia, stated:“This investment reaffirms our commitment to pioneering A2G solutions in Saudi Arabia and beyond. By enhancing passenger connectivity, optimizing airline operations, anddeveloping local talent, we are setting a new standard for aviation communication. This initiative represents a scalable model that will drive long-term technological growth in the region.”About CSTThe Communications and Information Technology Commission (CST) is Saudi Arabia’s telecom regulator, dedicated to advancing telecommunications and digital infrastructure. It plays a crucial role in shaping policies, fostering innovation, and integrating emerging technologies to support national development.About SCIT GroupSCIT Group (Space Communications for Information Technology) is a Saudi national company, owned by businessman Mr. Saad Al-Otaibi.SCIT is an infrastructure investment house in space and aviation communication technologies, SCIT specializes in A2G solutions and high-tech investments. With a strong focus on innovation, SCIT Group is transforming industries by investing in cutting-edge connectivity solutions that power aviation, AI, and digital transformation across the region.

