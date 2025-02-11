Saudi Telecom, IOTSQUARED Forge Strategic Partnership with VIZZIO and POLYTRON

Partnership to deliver VIZZIO’s City-Scale 3D Mapping and POLYTRON’s AI 360-degree Camera for Unified AI Operating System for Urban Intelligence

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At LEAP 2025, the Middle East’s premier technology event, VIZZIO and POLYTRON will enter a global strategic partnership with IOTSQUARED, a subsidiary of Saudi Telecom (STC) and a PIF-backed company. This landmark alliance represents a transformational leap in AI-driven security and surveillance and City-Scale 3D city mapping using Satellite Imagery, leveraging the latest breakthroughs in Multi-Modal LLMs (Large Language Models), Agentic Vision AI, Transformer AI, and edge-to-cloud AI architectures to revolutionise camera intelligence, urban informatics, and AI-POWERED 3D modelling and visualisation technologies for blazing fast digital twin production & development.At the heart of this collaboration is a new paradigm in AI-POWERED Digital Twin As A Service (DTAAS) infrastructure, where advanced multimodal AI models, real-time sensor fusion, and cloud-native AI compute pipelines converge to redefine security, urban planning, and digital twins. By deeply integrating POLYTRON’s AI-powered cameras, 4D LIVE Broadcast, Agentic Vision Analytics & Detection, and VIZZIO’s city-scale 3D modeling engines into IOT Squared’s products and solutions, this partnership is poised to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation, driving unprecedented AI adoption across smart cities, national security, and enterprise intelligence.As industries accelerate their transition to AI-FIRST architectures, this collaboration establishes IOTSQUARED, VIZZIO, and POLYTRON as leaders in Generative AI Security and AI-DESIGNED City Modeling. By harnessing the power of autonomous urban intelligence, predictive Agentic Vision Detection & Analytics, and large-scale AI-driven visualization, this alliance is setting new standards for the future of AI-powered security and digital twin ecosystems. Together, these technologies create the AI Engines for the future — transforming how cities are secured, monitored, and modeled with unprecedented intelligence and efficiency.VIZZIO x POLYTRON 2025:The scope of this strategic partnership includes the following key initiatives:• Integrated Urban Informatics Solutions for the Middle East: IOTSQUARED will collaborate with VIZZIO/POLYTRON to incorporate planetary-scale 3D city mapping, advanced visualization, and the POLYTRON suite of 360-degree cameras, 4D LIVE Streaming, and AGENTIC VISION AI—encompassing both hardware and software—into its product offerings for widespread distribution across the Middle East. By serving as the go-to-market digital twin visualization layer, VIZZIO’s platform will become the unified standard for IOT Squared’s digital initiatives and projects, delivering unmatched 4D LIVE, real-time urban landscape visual experiences and driving operational efficiencies throughout the region.POLYTRON.AI VIDEO – Integrated AI Video Security Solution (2025):• Local Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia: Powering AI-Driven 360-degree Security Camera: As part of the “MADE IN SAUDI” initiative, IOTSQUARED, in collaboration with VIZZIO and POLYTRON, will establish local assembly and production lines for POLYTRON’s 360-degree cameras — a strategic move to build sovereign AI infrastructure, accelerate regional production capabilities, and drive technological self-sufficiency in Saudi Arabia.• MENA Innovation Experience Center: IOTSQUARED will launch a regional demo center on its campus to display the integrated products and technologies developed through this partnership. Visitors will see AI in action — where real-time situational awareness meets autonomous decision-making. This facility brings together sensor fusion, multimodal AI models, Agentic Vision AI, 4D LIVE Streaming, and digital twin technology to deliver a new class of AI-powered intelligence for industrial and urban ecosystems. Designed as an AI factory for security, urban planning, and enterprise intelligence, the center will demonstrate scalable, high-performance AI deployments that optimize operational workflows, enhance predictive analytics, and drive automation at every level. Enterprises and government agencies will gain hands-on access to the latest AI infrastructure, accelerating their path to an AI-powered future.From enabling real-time monitoring to facilitating advanced simulations, the Digital Twin As A Service (DTAAS) platform will provide unmatched precision and insights for city planners, developers, and businesses. By unifying data streams into a single, actionable 3D WORLD INTERFACE, this technology sets a new standard for smart city innovation.As enterprises and municipality governments enter the age of AI, we are helping them use AI-powered urban operating system with ALWAYS-UPDATED 3D City Maps and 4D LIVE Streaming POLYTRON 360-degree cameras.“Our partnership with VIZZIO Technologies represents a major leap in driving innovation through digital twins and real-time 3D visualization. By combining IOTSQUARED’s IoT framework and leveraging VIZZIO’s digital twin, live 3D cameras, and AI capabilities, we are creating an immersive and dynamic digital replica of the real world. This collaboration emphasizes technology localisation and joint development based on Polytron’s advanced technologies, enabling industries to optimize operations, gain unparalleled insights, and support Saudi Arabia’s technological evolution through cutting-edge solutions” said Othman AlDahash, CEO of IOTSQUARED.“Together with IOTSQUARED, we are building the foundation for smarter, safer, and more connected cities. The VIZZIO’s EARTH AI mapping platform and POLYTRON 360-degree camera and Autonomous Agentic VISION AI solution automate the entire application-to-hardware stack and are compatible with any cloud service provider, enabling cities and enterprises to create and continuously update their own 3D city assets. This deployment will redefine how smart cities are visualised, monitored, and optimised, ushering in a new era of intelligent, data-driven urban transformation.” said Jonathan Asherson Chairman of POLYTRON.“Our vision is to empower IOTSQUARED with immersive, dynamic digital replicas of the real world—seamlessly integrating hardware and software, sensors and cameras, from the edge to the cloud — to drive industrial digitalisation. With EARTH AI and POLYTRON 4D LIVE Streaming, developers are ushering in a new era of REAL-TIME digital twins to design, simulate, operate, and optimize products and production facilities. Once created, these virtual environments serve as testing grounds for physical AI, enabling autonomous systems and AI-driven decision-making for smart buildings and city planning.” said Mohd Nor Abu Bakar, CHAIRMAN of VIZZIO.This partnership represents a defining moment for POLYTRON and VIZZIO in the Middle East, reinforcing IOT Squared’s commitment to building mission-critical AI infrastructure. By integrating Generative AI and Agentic AI systems into digital twin and camera technologies, we are creating a unified AI operating system for urban intelligence.Together, we are enabling governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to harness AI-driven decision-making, real-time situational awareness, and autonomous intelligence at scale—accelerating the region’s digital transformation with uncompromising security, precision, and adaptability.- END OF RELEASE -Mohd. Nor Abu BakarChairman, VIZZIO Technologies Pte LtdJohn HuiCOO, VIZZIO Technologies Pte LtdEmail: john.hui@vizzio.aiPhone: +65 9139 0018Website: www.vizzio.ai Photo Dropbox Link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yjhtgwg0gln5huj3qzd4p/AM6EKReR7CgXOKLijPunmaU?rlkey=fkzvm5y0gmgbcf4f1hvja8iol&st=eb8ctrji&dl=0 Photo Credits: VIZZIO TechnologiesFor more information about VIZZIO.AI and POLYTRON.AI, please visit www.vizzio.ai Media Contact:Nalini Naidu, Principal PublicistThe Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte LtdEmail: nalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgPhone: +65 9633 3198ABOUT THE PARTNERSSaudi Telecom Company (stc) is a leading digital enabler in the region, offering a comprehensive suite of services that drive digital transformation. These services include digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment.Established on May 2, 1998, stc has grown to become the largest telecom operator in the Middle East and North Africa by market capitalisation, exceeding SAR 182 billion. The company operates the largest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and mobile network in the Middle East, covering more than 99% of populated areas in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, stc provides 4G mobile broadband to approximately 90% of the population and has implemented over 7,300 sites with 5G technology across more than 78 cities.stc’s commitment to innovation and quality has positioned it among the top 50 digital companies globally and first in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to Forbes magazine. The company continues to build its financial and operational capabilities to provide high-quality services and a unique experience to its customers.IoT Squared is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and stc Group, established to accelerate the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The company focuses on developing and deploying innovative IoT solutions that drive digital transformation across various industries, including smart cities, manufacturing, energy, and transportation. By leveraging advanced technologies and strategic partnerships, IoT Squared aims to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life, positioning itself as a leading enabler of the region’s digital ecosystem.ABOUT VIZZIO.AIVIZZIO is building the Planetary-Scale 3D City Maps for AI operating system for urban intelligence, integrating AI-Accelerated 3D Modelling to power mission-critical decision-making and digital transformation. We map and model WORLD cities into high fidelity photorealistic 3D models, backed by an AI automated pipeline that segments and understands the semantics of satellite & street images, videos, point clouds and generates DIMENSIONALLY ACCURATE geo-specific & geo-typical parametric and hyper-photorealistic 3D digital twins. Complete Globe Coverage. No Aerial Photogrammetry needed.ABOUT POLYTRON.AIPOLYTRON.AI, a VIZZIO subsidiary, pioneers AI-POWERED 4D LIVE™ camera technology, integrating a patented embedded AI chip to generate instantaneous 360° 3D video scenes. Using advanced Video Fusion and 3D Volumetric Spatial Reconstruction, POLYTRON.AI creates LIVE, interactive virtual spaces, enabling dynamic 3D visualization across industries. From virtual tours and digital twins to security and immersive experiences, POLYTRON.AI is redefining how environments are captured, analyzed, and experienced—powering the next era of AI-driven spatial intelligence.

