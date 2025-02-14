Submit Release
Do Your Order Joins Web Summit Qatar 2025 – Seeking Strategic Partnerships & Investment

Do Your Order joins Web Summit Qatar 2025 to showcase its innovative restaurant tech, seeking strategic partnerships and investment opportunities.

Our mission is to make restaurant management effortless and scalable, enabling businesses to focus on what matters most—customer experience.”
— Ryccardo D’ Alessio, CEO of Do Your Order
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do Your Order, an innovative SaaS solution revolutionizing restaurant management, is proud to announce its participation in Web Summit Qatar 2025, taking place from February 23–26 in Doha. As part of the startup program, Do Your Order will showcase its multilingual, hardware-free restaurant management platform, designed to help restaurants streamline operations and enhance customer service without the need for costly, single-purpose hardware.

With a presence in 175+ global markets, Do Your Order is rapidly expanding and is actively seeking strategic partnerships and investment opportunities to accelerate growth and bring its next-generation restaurant technology to more businesses worldwide.

Transforming Hospitality with Scalable, Cost-Effective Technology

Designed to reduce operational costs and simplify restaurant management, Do Your Order offers a seamless digital platform that empowers restaurants to operate efficiently. Whether managing a small café or a large enterprise, our technology enables businesses to focus on delivering exceptional service while leveraging data-driven insights for better decision-making.

CEO Statement

Ryccardo D'Alessio, CEO of Do Your Order, shared his vision for the company’s participation at Web Summit Qatar:

"Our mission is to make restaurant management effortless and scalable, enabling businesses to focus on what matters most—customer experience. Web Summit Qatar provides the perfect platform to showcase our innovation and connect with investors and strategic partners who share our passion for revolutionizing the hospitality industry."

Join Us at Web Summit Qatar – Let’s Build the Future of Hospitality Tech!

At Do Your Order, we are looking for partners and investors who share our vision for innovation in the hospitality industry. We invite:

Investors seeking a high-growth SaaS opportunity in the restaurant tech space
Restaurant chains & operators looking to modernize their management processes
Tech & strategic partners eager to collaborate on next-generation solutions

Meet Us in Doha

Join us at Web Summit Qatar 2025 to explore how Do Your Order is scaling globally and driving efficiency in the restaurant industry. Let’s connect, collaborate, and shape the future of hospitality together!

For partnership or investment inquiries, please contact:
Sarah Reynolds, Editor-in-Chief
Email: info@doyourorder.com
Website: www.doyourorder.com

Ryccardo D Alessio
Do Your Order
+41 79 945 54 88
ryccardo.d@doyourorder.com
