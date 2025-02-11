Do Your Order Introduces New Delivery and Takeaway Module

Do Your Order Logo Do your order digital menu Do Your Order POS System

DOYO Launches Affordable, Multilingual Delivery Module to Revolutionize Restaurant Operations Worldwide

We designed DOYO to address the unique needs of restaurants operating in culturally and linguistically diverse areas.” — Ryccardo D’ Alessio, CEO of Do Your Order

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Do Your Order (DOYO) has launched a new Delivery and Takeaway Module designed to support restaurant operations through an integrated and multilingual system. The module aims to provide an alternative for businesses seeking to manage delivery services independently, reducing reliance on third-party platforms. The platform offers menu translation in 22 languages, a feature particularly relevant for restaurants in tourist destinations and international hubs such as Paris, Rome, Tokyo, Singapore, and Zurich. By accommodating diverse customer bases, restaurants can improve accessibility and customer engagement.The module allows restaurants to oversee their own delivery operations, reducing commission costs associated with third-party services. This approach supports pricing flexibility and operational independence. Additionally, the platform integrates delivery and takeaway functions with other restaurant management tools, including digital menus, kitchen display systems (KDS), point-of-sale (POS) systems, self-ordering kiosks, and table QR codes . These features support efficiency and order accuracy.DOYO operates on cloud-based technology and does not require additional hardware, making it accessible for businesses of varying sizes. The system functions on commonly used devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. Designed to serve both small and large establishments, the module provides tools for order tracking and driver management to help streamline takeaway and delivery services.“The goal of this module is to help restaurants operate efficiently in multilingual and international settings,” said Ryccardo D’ Alessio, CEO of DOYO. “By offering an adaptable and cost-conscious solution, we aim to support businesses in reaching a broader customer base.” More information about the platform and its features can be found at https://doyourorder.com/ About Do Your Order (DOYO)Do Your Order (DOYO) is a SaaS provider specializing in hospitality solutions. The company offers an integrated platform designed to optimize restaurant operations, streamline workflows, and improve service efficiency.Media Contact:Sarah ReynoldsEditor-in-ChiefDo Your Order (DOYO)Email: sarah.r@doyourorder.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.