Do Your Order Attends Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon, Seeks $1.5M Investment for Equity Partnership

Do Your Order attends Web Summit 2024, presenting new features and seeking $1.5M investment to drive global growth and restaurant innovation

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Do Your Order , the innovative SaaS solution transforming the hospitality industry, is proud to announce its attendance at Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon. This event offers an exciting opportunity for Do Your Order to connect with the global tech community and showcase its cutting-edge restaurant management platform. Led by CEO Ryccardo D’ Alessio, the company has achieved significant milestones since last year’s summit, including successful participation in StartUp Madeira—an opportunity that arose during the previous Web Summit—and continued expansion across the globe, from Albania to Zambia, and in key markets such as Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan.Global Success and ExpansionOver the past year, Do Your Order has expanded its presence and continued to deliver outstanding results. Our platform has earned recognition in app stores, ranking #27 in productivity in Bulgaria and #76 in Malta, demonstrating our growing influence in the restaurant management market worldwide.Introducing New Features and CapabilitiesThis year, Do Your Order introduced several new features aimed at enhancing user experience and supporting restaurant operations:- Self-Onboarding Process: We’ve launched a self-onboarding system that enables new clients to navigate the platform effortlessly, ensuring they can fully utilize all functionalities with ease.- Self-Ordering Kiosk Integration: With the integration of SumUp credit card terminals, restaurants can now offer self-ordering kiosks, allowing customers to pre-pay for their orders and streamlining the entire dining experience.- Home Delivery/Takeaway Module: In response to high demand, we are preparing to launch our highly anticipated home delivery and takeaway module, empowering restaurants to manage orders directly from their customers, further boosting service flexibility and operational reach.Investment OpportunityDo Your Order is seeking $1.5 million USD in exchange for 10% equity. We are looking for a strategic investor, preferably someone who owns multiple restaurants and has valuable industry contacts, to help accelerate our platform’s growth and strengthen our position in the market.Why Do Your Order?Do Your Order is revolutionizing the way restaurants manage operations, improve customer satisfaction, and increase profitability. As the most mobile-friendly platform on the market, with no hardware installation required, it is accessible to a wide range of businesses, from small food trucks to extensive restaurant chains. The platform’s sleek interface, praised by industry experts as the “Bloomberg of restaurant management,” offers real-time insights that not only streamline operations but also enhance decision-making capabilities for restaurant owners and managers.CEO Ryccardo D Alessio is eager to attend Web Summit 2024 in Lisbon, where the company will present these innovations and meet with potential investors and partners. Do Your Order offers unmatched value, ensuring restaurants maximize their operational potential while minimizing infrastructure costs.For more information or to schedule a meeting at Web Summit, please visit [ Restaurant Online Ordering System | QR Code Menu | POS | Do Your Order ] or contact info@doyourorder.com.

