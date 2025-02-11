Saja Hospitality Solutions and its Subsidiary SHS Trading to Present their Unique Expertise at Saudi Travel Market 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saja Hospitality Solutions (SHS), a Saudi subsidiary of SIAD Holding, is gearing up to showcase its expertise at the second edition of the Saudi Travel Market 2025. The event, set to take place from February 10 to 12 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, will feature the company's flagship hotels - Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick, Saja Al Madinah, and Saja Makkah. Moreover, SHS Trading, its specialized subsidiary providing high-quality supplies for hotels, restaurants, and the aviation sector, will also take part.The Saudi Travel Market will feature over 185 exhibitors and representatives from tourism authorities across 34+ countries, alongside leading local and international companies. The event serves as a platform to introduce cutting-edge solutions and consultancy services for hotels and tourism companies, bringing together industry experts and specialists in hospitality and travel.Saja Hospitality Solutions reaffirms its dedication to elevating Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector through its participation. The company will display the latest trends in hospitality consultancy and foster strategic partnerships to drive growth in the tourism and hospitality industries. It also aims to enhance operational excellence in hotels and tourism establishments, aligning with the Quality of Life Program—a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030.Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, CEO and Chairman of SIAD Holding, underscored Saja Hospitality Solutions’ dedication to the development of Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector. He emphasized the company’s commitment to aligning with national objectives while adhering to global industry standards, ensuring an exceptional experience for travelers, pilgrims, and Umrah visitors from across the globe.Eng. Mulham Khogeer, CEO of SHS Saja Hospitality Solutions and its subsidiaries, including SHS Trading, and VP of Hotels and Hospitality Projects at SIAD Holding, emphasized that the company's participation in the second edition of the Saudi Travel Market 2025 represents a key milestone in offering innovative hospitality solutions and consultancy services while reinforcing its standing in this essential sector. He highlighted that the company’s hotels are committed to delivering an exceptional experience for travelers, pilgrims, and Umrah visitors during the 2025 season.Saja Hospitality Solutions (SHS) is set to showcase its unique services and expertise, including hotel conversions and renovations. The company also offers in-depth feasibility studies, efficient hotel facility management, operational optimization, and strategies to elevate the guest experience. SHS also provides a full range of technological services, marketing strategies, and financial and administrative audits tailored to the hospitality sector.As a subsidiary of SIAD Holding Group, SHS is a prominent player in the hospitality industry, known for its comprehensive expertise in providing innovative hospitality solutions. With a strong management team and extensive hotel experience, SHS maintains strategic alliances with leading global companies in the sector. The company is supported by Saja Trading, which offers integrated solutions to meet the specific needs of hotels and hospitality businesses.Founded in 1957, SIAD Holding Group operates a diverse portfolio of businesses in the fields of pilgrimage, tourism, hospitality, and transportation. The group’s leadership in these sectors reinforces its role as a valuable partner in supporting national development and contributing to the achievement of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

