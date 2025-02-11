SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting Secures Strategic Partnership with Cygnett Hotels for Gurgaon Property

SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting logo Sandeep Roy, CEO of SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting Secures Strategic Partnership with Cygnett Hotels for 45-room hotel in Gurgaon

Cygnett Hotels & Resorts partners with SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting to sign a premium 45-room hotel in Gurugram, reinforcing hospitality presence in India.

"This partnership is a testament to our mission of connecting high-potential properties with leading brands" ” — Sandeep Roy, Founder and CEO of SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting is proud to announce its successful facilitation of a key strategic partnership between Cygnett Hotels & Resorts and a premium property in the bustling city of Gurugram. The newly signed Cygnett Collection Gurugram will bring 45 meticulously designed rooms, an All-Day Dining Restaurant, a vibrant bar, modern social spaces, and a rejuvenating spa to one of India’s fastest-growing cities. This partnership signifies the commitment of both SeaHorse Consulting and Cygnett to delivering high-quality hospitality experiences in prime urban locations.The hotel is strategically located in Mall FiftyOne in Gurugram, the Millennium City of India. This location, home to some of the nation’s top corporations and business hubs, positions the new property to cater to business and leisure travellers. According to industry reports, India’s hotel industry has seen a 12% increase in occupancy rates in metro cities in 2023, further highlighting the potential for growth in this space. SeaHorse Consulting’s role in aligning the project with Cygnett Hotels underscores the firm's expertise in brand hotel partnerships and hotel advisory services across India."This partnership is a testament to our mission of connecting high-potential properties with leading brands," said Sandeep Roy, Founder and CEO of SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting. "We believe that Cygnett's commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with the property’s potential, and we are excited to see this collaboration flourish."The Cygnett Collection is known for its focus on authenticity and uniqueness, with properties located in prestigious cities and extraordinary leisure destinations. The upcoming Gurugram hotel will bring Cygnett’s signature style and comfort to the market, creating a distinctive hospitality experience. The hotel will offer a refreshing blend of modern luxury and local charm with amenities such as a stylish bar, state-of-the-art spa, and vibrant social spaces.SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting, renowned for its hotel consulting services , played a critical role in the entire project lifecycle – from identifying the property and conducting feasibility studies to facilitating the brand partnership with Cygnett Hotels. The firm continues to establish itself as a leader among hospitality consultants in India, particularly in forging strategic partnerships that enhance the long-term profitability of hotel assets."We are thrilled to partner with SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting and Cygnett Hotels," said the Owner of the Property, expressing confidence in the collaboration. "This is a significant milestone for our hotel, and we believe that under Cygnett's management and SeaHorse’s guidance, we will set new benchmarks in the hospitality sector."This strategic alliance comes when more hotel owners explore revenue management in the hotel industry, seeking to maximise profits through brand partnerships offering more than just management contracts. By partnering with a brand like Cygnett, the property owners ensure a steady revenue stream while benefiting from Cygnett’s industry expertise. Such partnerships are vital, especially in a competitive market like Gurugram, where brand recognition is critical in attracting a high-end clientele.SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting has emerged as one of the top hospitality consulting firms in India. It offers tailored hotel consulting services that focus on long-term profitability and sustainability. With a portfolio spanning various regions and hotel categories, SeaHorse provides expert consultancy in everything from hotel asset management to hotel revenue management strategies, making it a trusted name for domestic and international hotel owners.As Gurugram’s hospitality market continues to evolve, SeaHorse Consulting remains at the forefront, offering innovative solutions to maximise asset value and guest experience. The new Cygnett Collection Gurugram will be operational by 2025, promising guests a seamless blend of modern luxury and the renowned Cygnetture experience.About SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting:SeaHorse Hospitality Consulting is a leading advisory firm offering expert consulting services to hotel owners and developers. With decades of experience in brand hotel partnerships, hospitality asset management , and revenue management strategies, SeaHorse provides bespoke solutions to maximise returns for hospitality assets across India. The company’s strategic approach ensures that every project benefits from insightful advice, industry expertise, and a focus on sustainable growth.

