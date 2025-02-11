Leading NY Builder Dov Hertz Highlights Key Market Trends

Dov Hertz Dov Hertz Dov Hertz

Dov Hertz Identifies Smaller Property Investments, Community Outreach, and Rising Power Demands as Critical Issues for the Year Ahead

With urban, East Coast properties, you’re not dealing with cornfields. You’re upgrading for today’s demands—adding loading docks, improving parking ratios, and increasing electrical capacity.” — Dov Hertz

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dov Hertz, founder and principal of DH Property Holdings, LLC , a top developer of urban infill industrial logistics facilities, recently shared insights into the evolving industrial real estate market on the East Coast during several podcast appearances. Dov Hertz addressed the misconception that the post-COVID industrial market is overbuilt, emphasizing that the sector remains strong and poised for growth. “Industrial real estate is projected to outperform other asset classes, particularly in underdeveloped geographies, with an expected annual NOI growth of 7.8%,” Hertz explained. He identified infill markets as a significant area of opportunity, where retrofitting urban properties to meet modern needs is critical.“With urban, East Coast properties, you’re not dealing with cornfields,” Dov Hertz remarked. “You’re upgrading for today’s demands—adding loading docks, improving parking ratios, and increasing electrical capacity.”Power demand emerged as a key trend in industrial development. Hertz highlighted the extraordinary energy needs of data centers, particularly those supporting AI, describing them as requiring the equivalent power of a medium-sized city. “How investors and regulators address this challenge will be pivotal—not just for the sector, but for the country,” he noted.Dov Hertz also pointed to smaller buildings as an area of growth, citing higher rents, stronger occupancy rates, and increased tenant demand. “Investors are increasingly drawn to smaller deals,” he added.Foreign investment in the industrial real estate sector has also surged, rising to 32% in 2024—nearly triple the 11% average seen from 2011 to 2019.Dov Hertz discussed the importance of community collaboration, particularly in addressing concerns around traffic and congestion. He emphasized the need for dialogue, acknowledging the complex demands of communities. “I always ask: What percentage of your community orders online? The answer is 100%. Logistics companies consolidate deliveries, reducing the number of cars on the road compared to traditional shopping trips. This is a layered issue, not just about good versus bad actors,” he explained.About DH Property HoldingsDH Property Holdings (DHPH) is a premier developer and operator of industrial facilities in key markets, particularly those near major ports. Led by Dov Hertz, DHPH has been at the forefront of industrial property innovation, including the development of the East Coast’s first multi-story industrial building. Since its inception in 2016, the firm has acquired over $2.1 billion in real estate assets, including 4 million square feet of Class A developments, 1.7 million square feet of infill industrial properties, and over 50 acres of industrial outdoor storage in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

