Rabbi Moshe Bogomilsky Tours the Crown Heights Eruv: A Step Forward for Shabbos Observance

CROWN HEIGHTS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 2nd, 2025, the Crown Heights Eruv was honored by a special visit from Rabbi Moshe Bogomilsky , a senior and highly respected rabbi in Crown Heights. As a leading member of the executive committee of Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis, and a prominent figure in the Burial Society, Rabbi Bogomilsky’s presence signified a purposeful commitment to the highest Jewish law standards and to the needs of Crown Heights Jewish community. What is an eruv? An eruv is a boundary set up in accordance with Jewish law that allows Jews, in certain circumstances, to carry items outdoors on the Sabbath within a defined area—things like keys, medication, or pushing a stroller—activities that are otherwise restricted on the Sabbath in public spaces.Accompanying him on the tour of the newly established Crown Heights Eruv were two of its key figures: Rabbi Tuvya Greisman, the founder and a dedicated board member, and Rabbi Moshe Frank, also a board member. Together, they observed the eruv boundaries, reviewing its method of construction and its ongoing maintenance.Rabbi Bogomilsky expressed genuine admiration for the observance of halachic standards in the eruv’s construction and the rigorous weekly inspections carried out by a knowledgeable community member well-versed in the intricate laws of eruvs. “This is not just an eruv,” he said. “It has been constructed and is maintained to a truly beautiful level.”The rabbi highlighted the practical and spiritual benefits the eruv brings to the wider community. Especially touching was his emphasis on how it enables greater Sabbath observance for those who previously faced limitations, such as elderly individuals, people with disabilities, and mothers with young children.“These small but meaningful freedoms allow more Jews in Crown Heights to experience the full joy and holiness of Shabbos – walking to synagogue, visiting family, or simply enjoying the day outside the home,” he said.The eruv’s approach to enhancing Sabbath observance across generations and families echoes the vision of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, who encouraged the establishment of eruvin with the highest Jewish law standards in many communities, including Kfar Chabad, Borough Park in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Winnipeg, and Miami. The Crown Heights Eruv follows precisely in this spirit: built carefully, inspected regularly, and dedicated to helping the community keep Shabbos more fully and joyfully.“When a community invests in doing something the right way – according to Jewish law, without shortcuts – it creates lasting blessing,” Rabbi Bogomilsky commented.Rabbi Bogomilsky’s tour and his positive words are a meaningful vote of confidence for the Crown Heights Eruv and its mission to open doors for more people to embrace the beauty of the Sabbath.Through its observation of Jewish law standards and its accessibility to the wider community, the Crown Heights Eruv will continue to serve the community with reliability and kedusha, aiming to fulfill the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s vision of strengthening Sabbath observance for all Jews.

