Global Travel Launches Pro Bundle+ Membership With Complimentary 60-Day Trial

The program gives independent travel agents expanded booking tools, exclusive rewards, and advanced training to grow their businesses.

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Travel, a leading platform for independent travel agents, today announced the launch of its new Pro Bundle+ Membership, designed to provide agents with expanded booking capabilities, exclusive rewards, and advanced training opportunities. The membership empowers Global Travel’s most loyal members to grow their businesses and deliver exceptional experiences to clients around the world.Through Pro Bundle+, members gain access to leading travel platforms and exclusive brand partnerships. This expanded toolkit enables independent agents to secure competitive rates, increase commission opportunities, and deliver more personalized service to their clients.== Key Benefits of Pro Bundle+ ==● Expedia TAAP — Access enhanced commissions, provide quotes, earn Travel Reward Points, and generate professional travel documents to streamline client service.● HotelPro — Unlock deep discounts of up to 70% off hotel stays and resorts while earning commissions, helping agents deliver unbeatable value.● VRBO Vacation Rentals — Earn commissions on vacation home rentals, giving clients more choice and flexibility in accommodations.● CruisePro — Book multiple cabins at once, compare itineraries efficiently, and provide clients with more cruise options at competitive rates.● Agent Universe Training — Gain professional development through specialized training in cruises, vacation packages, hotels, destinations, and more.In addition to these partner benefits, Pro Bundle+ members can leverage Global Travel’s international network spanning more than 200 countries. Members also enjoy exclusive rates, brand-specific rewards, and personalized resources that allow them to compete with larger agencies.“Since 1994, Global Travel has supported independent agents with the tools, training, and partnerships they need to succeed,” said Randall Warren, CEO of Global Travel. “Pro Bundle+ builds on that legacy, giving our members access to the industry’s leading platforms and benefits so they can maximize earnings and provide world-class value to their clients.”To mark the launch, Global Travel is offering a complimentary 60-day trial at no initial cost, giving members the opportunity to explore the program’s full range of benefits before committing.________________________________________== About GlobalTravel.com ==Founded in 1994, GlobalTravel.com is a pioneer in supporting independent travel agents with access to industry-leading tools, training, and partnerships. The company has built strong relationships with many of the most recognized brands in travel, including Royal Caribbean, Hilton, Marriott, Carnival Cruise Lines, and the Walt Disney Cruise Line. With a partner network spanning over 200 countries, Global Travel provides members with the resources, exclusive booking opportunities, and professional development they need to succeed.For more information about Global Travel or to begin a complimentary trial of the Pro Bundle+ Membership, visit GlobalTravel.com or call 1-800-716-4440.

