Psychotherapist Cecille Ahrens Makes Her Author’s Debut with Silvercrest Publishing’s Two Suitcases and a Dream

Cecille Ahrens Book Front Cover Book Back Cover

When a healer has the courage to step out from behind the professional mask and face her own truth, she reminds us that authenticity is the highest form of leadership.” — David Arthur

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran psychotherapist Cecille Ahrens , known for hosting the podcast Get Mental and the radio show Life with Cecille, is offering an intimate look at her triumphs and struggles during her journey of healing in her author’s debut, Two Suitcases and a Dream, published by Silvercrest Publishing . The book combines poetic imagery, personal stories, and clinical insight from Cecille’s over 20 years of experience as a licensed EMDR therapist and employee assistance professional.Two Suitcases and a Dream confronts the ever-present anxiety cultivated by the modern world’s obsession with performance by encouraging readers to be their most authentic selves in the midst of uncertain circumstances. In the book, Cecille explores the paradox of courage and fear that exists inside every person and the places where healing can happen when people begin to step outside their comfort zones.The book is just one of the ways Cecille Ahrens helps guide people through the journey of trauma recovery, as she is also the owner and clinical director of Transcend Therapy, a private practice that provides counseling for individuals, couples, groups, and families. For more than two decades, she has helped clients recover from conditions such as PTSD, depression, and addiction, as well as situations such as family and relationship problems and issues in the workplace.Through her honest, witty, and poetic writing, Cecille Ahrens is sharing her refreshing perspective on self-discovery with the world. Fans of her radio show, people seeking guidance in the midst of trying circumstances, and readers interested in refreshingly honest self-help books will all enjoy her author’s debut. Readers will come away from the book with a better understanding of how to heal in the midst of their life challenges while also helping others do the same.Two Suitcases and a Dream is set to be released on December 26, 2025.

