Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, Sri Lanka to host top wedding and luxury celebration planners in Colombo this April

SRI LANKA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colombo, Sri Lanka - QnA International, organizer of the prestigious Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress, the premier business and networking platform in destination weddings and celebrations industry, is excited to announce the fourth annual of DWP Privé , previously known as Planners Xtraordinaire Show, will take place at the first integrated resort in Colombo, Cinnamon Life City of Dreams . Set against the backdrop of Sri Lanka’s breathtaking and serene beaches, this exclusive event marks a new chapter in the celebrated DWP series.As the DWP Congress, renowned as the world’s largest B2B platform for destination wedding professionals, enters a new decade, QnA International is thrilled to expand its offerings with the ultra-exclusive DWP Privé—an intimate, rebranded evolution of the show and a luxurious extension of the DWP Congress. DWP Privé promises to deliver unparalleled networking opportunities and unique experiences for the global DWP community.The DWP Privé is poised to redefine the luxury destination wedding industry, offering a one-of-a-kind platform where innovation meets exclusivity. With the global destination wedding market projected to surpass $64 billion by 2030, this intimate gathering of industry elites offers a golden opportunity for every stakeholder in the destination weddings and celebrations industry to capitalize on a rapidly growing sector.Commenting on hosting the prestigious event in Cinnamon Life - City of Dreams, Alessandro Aldo Cabella, Senior Vice President at Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka said, “We are thrilled to host the DWP Prive Limited Edition at Cinnamon Life, Sri Lanka's iconic integrated lifestyle destination. This is a proud moment for Sri Lanka as we showcase our country's unparalleled beauty, warm hospitality, and world-class venues to global leaders in the luxury wedding industry. Cinnamon Life embodies the essence of elegance and grandeur, making it the perfect setting for this prestigious event. We look forward to creating unforgettable experiences and strengthening Sri Lanka's position as a premier wedding destination."Sri Lanka’s diverse landscapes—from tea plantations and ancient cities to dense jungles and pristine beaches—provide a picturesque backdrop for destination weddings and luxury celebrations into its welcoming landscape. Renowned for its hospitality and natural beauty, Sri Lanka has rapidly gained prominence as a preferred wedding destination. Hosting the DWP Privé in this idyllic location further highlights its significance in the global wedding market.“Sri Lanka’s rich culture and scenic charm make it an irresistible choice for couples seeking unforgettable wedding experiences,” said Alessandro . “The DWP Privé aims to showcase the best of what Sri Lanka offers, ensuring its status as a trending destination for 2025.”Alessandro further added, “We are thrilled to support this groundbreaking event, which positions Sri Lanka as a key player in the luxury destination wedding industry.”The invitation-only DWP Privé event will attract leading professionals from Sri Lanka’s MICE, luxury travel, and hospitality sectors. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into the country’s outbound market and explore emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities within the destination wedding industry.“The architectural brilliance of Cinnamon Life itself represents a moonstone, a symbol of Sri Lanka's cultural heritage, while embracing the vision of a modern, future-forward nation to create extraordinary possibilities for the region. This also reflects the spirit of DWP Privé which is designed to carry forward the legacy of the DWP Congress with a modern and sophisticated twist.” said Mr. Sidh NC, Director of QnA International. “With limited seats available, attendees can expect an event that combines luxury, exclusivity, and the finest elements of the destination wedding industry, set against a backdrop that celebrates Sri Lanka’s cultural richness and promising future. It will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on everyone who is a part of the DWP Privé."

