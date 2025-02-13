Vibrant’s Latest Book Decodes Modern-Day Marketing and Consumer Motivations

Front and back cover of Consumer Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted to Know Pablo Ibarreche, author of Consumer Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted to Know by Vibrant Publishers

“Consumer Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted to Know” is a treasure trove for marketing enthusiasts.

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers and author Pablo Ibarreche come together to create a one-of-its-kind book for marketers. “Consumer Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted to Know” (Consumer Behavior Essentials for short) brings a fresh approach to learning consumer behavior. It effortlessly blends age-old theories with modern trends, offering solutions and inspiration to entrepreneurs and marketers facing challenges on their professional path. The book was released on February 11, 2025 and is now available for purchase on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon. Read on to learn why this book is the need of the hour for marketers.

The book is authored by Pablo Ibarreche, a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience. He talks about his aim behind writing Consumer Behavior Essentials. “I strive to approach consumer behavior from different angles and offer insights for all readers. The goal is to empower them to use this knowledge to attract customers and ultimately strengthen their business or brand’s financial standing. Isn't that the essence of being in this industry?” Pablo has held brand management positions at P&G, Citibank, and AIG Insurance.

Consumer Behavior Essentials explains core concepts using practical examples from top brands, elaborating on how they used marketing strategies to attract and retain customers. It explores the social and psychological influences behind consumer motivation and links marketing plans and Kotler’s 4Ps to consumer behavior. What sets this book apart is its inclusion of the new concept of “consumer tribes.” Pablo explores how modern humans continue to live in tribes and resonate strongly with brand loyalty. The book also discusses global marketplaces, ethical practices, and international regulations.

A NetGalley reviewer says, “Consumer Behavior Essentials is a useful resource for anyone looking to understand the underlying motivations behind consumer actions and the ways businesses can adapt to meet their needs effectively.” This makes the book suitable for professional audiences including business leaders, marketing professionals, entrepreneurs, and students in the field as well as for those who are enthusiastic about learning modern-day marketing and the psychology that shapes consumer choices.

Consumer Behavior Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Pablo Ibarreche is an executive with 25 years of marketing and management experience in Latin America and Europe. He began in sports retail at Sporting in Argentina and later held brand management roles at P&G, Citibank, and AIG. After consulting in Europe, he returned to Argentina as President of Alsa Commercial Real Estate and Chief Revenue Manager for Reforest Latam. He teaches international marketing and serves on the MBA thesis board at Universidad Siglo XXI.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Consumer Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513263

Hardback - 9781636513287

E-Book - 9781636513270

