Website Depot Inc. Announces Suspension of Domain Name Purchase Services by June 2025

Website Depot Logo, Omnichannel Digital Marketing Agency in Los Angeles

Clients who have registered domains through Website Depot will have until the end of 2030 to transition their domain management to another provider

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Website Depot Inc., a leading full-service agency providing internet marketing in LA , has announced that it will suspend its domain name purchase services by June 2025 and discontinue domain support by the end of 2030. This decision is in keeping with the company's commitment to its core offerings, including web design, SEO, and digital marketing.Website Depot will continue to provide hosting servers. The company currently has 65 servers to support clients’ web hostings. Website Depot is only stopping domain registration.Initially, Website Depot provided domain purchasing as a value-added service for start-ups and small businesses, to help with the setup process. However, many businesses do not survive their first few years, leading Website Depot to have to absorb the domain renewal fees.Clients who have registered domains through Website Depot will have years to transition. Website Depot clients with registered domains will have until the end of 2030 to transition their domain management to another provider.In hopes of ensuring a smoother transition, Website Depot is also exploring the possibility of subcontracting domain support to a third-party hosting service."Since the very beginning, Website Depot has helped startups and small businesses to grow. We introduced domain purchasing to help our clients get started quickly and effortlessly. We understand how challenging it can be for businesses in the first few years. Out of goodwill, we continued renewing their domains for nearly a decade without compensation. However, this change won’t happen overnight. It won’t happen this year or even for multiple years. Clients will have until 2030 to find another provider. We’ve changed this policy so as to better help our clients and the next generation of startups to take their businesses to the next level.” Said Alan Kalenik, Director of Website Depot Web Development.Website Depot encourages all clients to take proactive steps in managing their domains by securing independent hosting and renewal plans well in advance of the cutoff date. The company will provide further guidance and support to affected customers in the coming months.Website Depot Inc. is a Google Premier Partner agency, specializing in SEO, digital marketing, branding solutions, and web design in LA . For more than a decade, the company has helped clients grow their online presence, connect to more of their potential customers and increase conversions.For more information about this, omnichannel digital marketing, or to make a press inquiry, please visit https://websitedepot.com or call (888) 477-9540.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.