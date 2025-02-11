CyberQ Group Wins Excellence in Innovation Award at The Signature Awards 2025

This is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and services,”
— Chris Woods, CEO and Founder at CyberQ Group
BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberQ Group is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Excellence in Innovation Award at the prestigious The Signature Awards, held on Friday, February 7, 2025. This accolade recognises CyberQ Group’s commitment to pioneering advancements in cybersecurity solutions and services, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

The Signature Awards celebrate the achievements of businesses that demonstrate outstanding innovation, creativity, and excellence in their respective fields. CyberQ Group’s continuous efforts to develop cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions have earned this well-deserved recognition, highlighting its role in safeguarding businesses against evolving cyber threats.

"This is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and services," said Chris Woods, CEO and Founder of CyberQ Group. "We are honoured to receive this award and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation."

CyberQ Group is pleased to announce its shortlisting for The Business Desk awards, which will be held in March 2025. The company has been nominated in the following categories:

1) Transformational Leader
2) Technology Leader
3) Company Leader

CyberQ Group remains dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complex cyber threat landscape through its state-of-the-art security services and forward-thinking strategies. This achievement underscores the company’s mission to deliver best-in-class protection and resilience to organisations worldwide.

About CyberQ Group
CyberQ Group is a globally recognized cybersecurity firm dedicated to providing advanced security solutions that protect businesses from emerging threats. With a team of expert professionals and a commitment to innovation, CyberQ Group continues to set industry standards in cybersecurity excellence.

CyberQ Group
+44 8000614725
Distribution channels: IT Industry, Law, Music Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


Making your business cyber resilient, Threat actors don’t respect country boundaries. Cybercrime today is a global problem, and threats to business must be addressed globally. A data breach in any location requires the same operational response and reputational damage mitigation – globally. For this reason, CyberQ Group is proud to provide our global capabilities in the United Kingdom, United States and Asia, allowing us to provide 24/7 follow-the-sun support to our clients across global time zones.

CyberQ Group

