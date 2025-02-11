Birch Company Completes Construction of Grocery Box Pilot Store in Tulsa

ATWT Partners with RG Foods and Tulsa Dream Center on Breakthrough Micro Grocery Concept

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birch Company (OTC: ‘ATWT’), the operating subsidiary of ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (the ‘Company’), today announced its completionof the Grocery Box, a cutting-edge micro grocery store located at 200 W. 46th Street in North Tulsa.The small-scale store is a full-service grocery store offering locallysourced produce, meat, dairy, frozen, grab-and-go, and staple drygoods, and is now open for business. The Company has beenworking long hours on the project since June 2024, in a collaborationwith non-profit RG Foods and the Tulsa Dream Center.grocery-box-aims-to-provide-access-to-fresh-food-in-TulsaATWT CEO Angus Martin offered more details about the unique grocery concept. “The Grocery Box will provideaffordable access to fresh produce in areas where people have to travel longer distances to get their food,often times without reliable transportation. Birch Company takes great pride in building these low-cost,environmentally friendly stores, designed to re-populate neighborhoods with much needed fresh food alternatives.”RG Foods has operated a mobile grocery store serving Tulsa's many ‘food deserts’ forthe past ten years. The Grocery Box now creates a permanent solution, and the newstore will provide equitable access to healthy food, while addressing any healthdisparities to approximately 10,000 residents living in nearby neighborhoods. TheGrocery Box accepts SNAP, debit/credit, cash, Double Up Oklahoma, Osage SNFMP,and WIC.“We really want to create systemic change, so we don’t look to own these stores,” said RG Foods Executive Director and co-founder, Katie Plohocky.“We’re actually building a franchise for people in the community to owntheir own neighborhood grocery stores.”The first Grocery Box broke ground on June 17, 2024, and Plohocky said after years of breaking downbarriers, she is excited to see it finally open for business. “We also have a food hub which is the biggestbarrier to small grocery stores. They require a $25,000 minimum purchase every week, so unfortunately mostsmall business owners can’t even access the wholesale distribution system.”The Grocery Box project is distinctive due to its integrated strategy which addressesbarriers across the local food system. It’s a phased approach aimed at providing economicdevelopment for underserved populations, while ensuring equitable access to healthy food,thereby improving health disparities. In other words, it’s replicable, with target locations foradditional stores now being identified throughout Tulsa, and eventually across the entirestate of Oklahoma. It provides a social entrepreneurial opportunity for residents to ownand operate their own neighborhood stores.The Company has spent considerable time and resources in the planning, construction andfine-tuning of the project, working closely with the RG Foods team. The initial Grocery Boxproject will bring in $173,884 to the Company’s top line in 1Q. To view more details on thisdynamic micro grocery concept, see https://rgfoods.net/the-grocery-box Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to Birch Company’s unique work on the Grocery Box micro grocery pilot store in North Tulsa on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company’s website, www.thebirchco.com About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ATWT):ATWEC Technologies, Inc., the parent of The Birch Company, is a child safety and securitytechnology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT hasdeveloped unique child safety technology which protects children and gives parents andteachers ‘peace of mind’. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol"ATWT", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com About The Birch Company:The Birch Company is a leading innovator in the housing and construction industries, dedicatedto delivering high-quality, affordable homes, high-end custom homes, and commercialconstruction projects to its customers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, BirchCo. is at the forefront of modern building solutions throughout the US. For more information, please visit www.thebirchco.com or contact:

