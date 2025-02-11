Birch Company Completes Construction of Grocery Box Pilot Store in Tulsa
ATWT Partners with RG Foods and Tulsa Dream Center on Breakthrough Micro Grocery ConceptTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birch Company (OTC: ‘ATWT’), the operating subsidiary of ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (the ‘Company’), today announced its completion
of the Grocery Box, a cutting-edge micro grocery store located at 200 W. 46th Street in North Tulsa.
The small-scale store is a full-service grocery store offering locally
sourced produce, meat, dairy, frozen, grab-and-go, and staple dry
goods, and is now open for business. The Company has been
working long hours on the project since June 2024, in a collaboration
with non-profit RG Foods and the Tulsa Dream Center.
https://www.news9.com/story/6670b2391999a7bed173c369/the
grocery-box-aims-to-provide-access-to-fresh-food-in-Tulsa
ATWT CEO Angus Martin offered more details about the unique grocery concept. “The Grocery Box will provide
affordable access to fresh produce in areas where people have to travel longer distances to get their food,
often times without reliable transportation. Birch Company takes great pride in building these low-cost,
environmentally friendly stores, designed to re-populate neighborhoods with much needed fresh food alternatives.”
RG Foods has operated a mobile grocery store serving Tulsa's many ‘food deserts’ for
the past ten years. The Grocery Box now creates a permanent solution, and the new
store will provide equitable access to healthy food, while addressing any health
disparities to approximately 10,000 residents living in nearby neighborhoods. The
Grocery Box accepts SNAP, debit/credit, cash, Double Up Oklahoma, Osage SNFMP,
and WIC.
“We really want to create systemic change, so we don’t look to own these stores,” said RG Foods Executive Director and co-founder, Katie Plohocky.
“We’re actually building a franchise for people in the community to own
their own neighborhood grocery stores.”
The first Grocery Box broke ground on June 17, 2024, and Plohocky said after years of breaking down
barriers, she is excited to see it finally open for business. “We also have a food hub which is the biggest
barrier to small grocery stores. They require a $25,000 minimum purchase every week, so unfortunately most
small business owners can’t even access the wholesale distribution system.”
The Grocery Box project is distinctive due to its integrated strategy which addresses
barriers across the local food system. It’s a phased approach aimed at providing economic
development for underserved populations, while ensuring equitable access to healthy food,
thereby improving health disparities. In other words, it’s replicable, with target locations for
additional stores now being identified throughout Tulsa, and eventually across the entire
state of Oklahoma. It provides a social entrepreneurial opportunity for residents to own
and operate their own neighborhood stores.
The Company has spent considerable time and resources in the planning, construction and
fine-tuning of the project, working closely with the RG Foods team. The initial Grocery Box
project will bring in $173,884 to the Company’s top line in 1Q. To view more details on this
dynamic micro grocery concept, see https://rgfoods.net/the-grocery-box.
Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to Birch Company’s unique work on the Grocery Box micro grocery pilot store in North Tulsa on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company’s website, www.thebirchco.com.
About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ATWT):
ATWEC Technologies, Inc., the parent of The Birch Company, is a child safety and security
technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has
developed unique child safety technology which protects children and gives parents and
teachers ‘peace of mind’. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol
“ATWT”, and the Company’s website is www.atwec.com.
About The Birch Company:
The Birch Company is a leading innovator in the housing and construction industries, dedicated
to delivering high-quality, affordable homes, high-end custom homes, and commercial
construction projects to its customers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Birch
Co. is at the forefront of modern building solutions throughout the US.
https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ATWT/news
For more information, please visit www.thebirchco.com or contact:
Angus Martin
Birch Co./ATWEC Technologies, Inc
+1 918-794-8869
