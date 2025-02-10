MPD Investigating a 2005 Shooting as a Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death that has been ruled a homicide as a result of a shooting that occurred in 2005.

On Tuesday, September 27, 2005, at approximately 3:29 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 600 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital. Due to the victim’s injuries, she has been in a nursing home in Maryland since being released from the hospital. On Saturday, April 13, 2024, she succumbed to her injuries.

The Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Maryland ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 57-year-old Cheryl Stover of Southeast, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 05131706

