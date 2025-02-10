Suspects Sought in Northwest Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating suspects involved in an assault in Northwest.

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, at approximately 4:49 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to an establishment in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. An employee confronted a man for shoplifting which resulted in the suspect stabbing the employee with a knife. A second suspect threatened the employee and brandished a handgun. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The first suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25019537

###