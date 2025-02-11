Magicgate & WEART Haptics Partner to Elevate VR Training in Hospitality

Magicgate and WEART Haptics Announce Strategic Partnership

Integration of TouchDIVER Pro haptic gloves brings lifelike touch to VR learning, enhancing training for restaurant and hotel staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magicgate , a global leader in digital innovation for the hospitality sector, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with WEART Haptics , the pioneers behind the groundbreaking TouchDIVER Pro haptic gloves. This collaboration aims to elevate virtual reality (VR) training applications for restaurants and hotels by incorporating advanced haptic feedback technology, providing trainees with an unparalleled immersive learning experience.The TouchDIVER Pro haptic gloves are designed to simulate real-life touch sensations in virtual environments. Equipped with six actuation points—including all five fingers and the palm—the gloves offer multimodal haptic feedback, allowing users to feel lifelike force, textures, and temperature variations. This technology enables trainees to experience realistic interactions with virtual objects, enhancing muscle memory and motor skills essential for hospitality tasks.Key Features of TouchDIVER Pro Haptic Gloves:• Multimodal Haptic Feedback: Provides lifelike sensations of force, texture, and temperature, allowing users to feel virtual objects as if they were real.• Six Actuation Points: Includes all five fingers and the palm, ensuring comprehensive hand coverage for realistic interactions.• Full Hand Tracking: Accurately captures individual finger movements, enabling precise and natural gestures within VR applications.• Easy Deployment: Compatible with various VR setups, including standalone headsets and PC-based systems, with zero setup time and hot-swappable batteries for uninterrupted training sessions.In the context of hospitality training, the integration of TouchDIVER Pro gloves into VR software offers significant advantages. Trainees can practice complex tasks such as food preparation, beverage service, and guest interactions in a controlled, virtual environment that closely mimics real-world scenarios. This hands-on approach accelerates learning curves, reduces the number of training sessions required, and minimizes the risk of errors when transitioning to actual job responsibilities.“Partnering with WEART Haptics aligns perfectly with Magicgate’s mission to revolutionize how immersive technology is adopted in the hospitality sector,” said Skip Kimpel, President & CEO at Magicgate. "By incorporating the haptic feedback utilizing WEART’s haptic gloves into our VR training programs, we are providing restaurant and hotel staff with a more immersive and effective learning experience, ultimately leading to improved service quality and guest satisfaction."This collaboration underscores Magicgate's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance training and development within the hospitality industry. By simulating real-world touch experiences in a virtual setting, employees can gain confidence and proficiency in their roles, leading to higher efficiency and better customer experiences.“We are thrilled to partner with Magicgate to introduce our innovative haptic technology to the U.S. market for enterprise XR solutions,” said Guido Gioioso, CEO and Co-Founder of WEART. “The hospitality industry is primed for innovation, and with our haptic solutions, we can enhance virtual experiences with unmatched realism and interactivity.”For more information about the TouchDIVER Pro haptic gloves, please visit https://weart.it . To learn more about Magicgate's innovative solutions for the hospitality industry, visit https://magicgate.com About MagicgateMagicgate is a global leader in digital innovation, specializing in the strategic application of XR, AI, and other disruptive technologies to drive the next wave of digital transformation in the hospitality industry. Their services include XR strategy and solutions, VR training and onboarding, remote AR support and maintenance, and AI-powered innovation.About WEART HapticsWEART Haptics is a hardware and software technology provider specializing in advanced haptic solutions. Their flagship product, the TouchDIVER Pro haptic glove, offers lifelike touch experiences in digital and XR environments, enhancing immersion and realism across various applications, including industrial training, virtual prototyping, and immersive marketing.

Magicgate + WEART Strategic Announcement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.