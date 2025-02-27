Grammy Nominated, Billboard Chart Topping Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker releases ‘The Redeemer’

The Redeemer: A Musical Journey through the Life of Jesus the Christ

Baker’s second book focuses on the life and redemptive ministry of Jesus Christ

I have always had a strong testimony of the Savior, but this music in particular has helped me feel an even greater measure of appreciation for Him and for His sacrifice.” — Jenny Oaks Baker

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highly-acclaimed and accomplished violinist Jenny Oaks Baker has released her second book with Shadow Mountain Publishing. ‘The Redeemer: A Musical Journey through the Life of Jesus the Christ’ is adapted from Baker’s stage production, and comes just six weeks before she launches her 2025 six-state tour ‘The Redeemer’ features the same music and moving narrations from the stage show, but with the addition of inspiring illustrations of Jesus Christ by some of the world’s most decorated Christian artists. The book can be read alone as part of personal devotional study, or used as the script for performances with family, friends, book clubs, or church groups. ‘The Redeemer’ also includes QR codes that turn readers into listeners and viewers of Baker’s recorded audio tracks and filmed performances.“I could not be more humbled and excited by the arrival of ‘The Redeemer,’” Baker said of the book’s release day. “This project is so important to me because I feel every part of it was inspired by God. The narrations by Brian Cordray are powerful and doctrinally rich, the music is superb, and the artwork of the Savior is some of the finest you’ll ever see.”Baker added that through the book’s journey from stage to page, she’s felt a deep and divine responsibility to produce something that would glorify her Creator. “I feel so honored that God has entrusted me to help bring this whole project, including the live show, to the world. I know not everyone can attend the show, so I’m just so grateful that the book will give more people the chance to experience it.”More than selling books or tickets, Baker hopes the project brings people closer to Jesus Christ. “This music and these scriptures have made Him even more personal to me,” Baker said. “I have always had a strong testimony of the Savior, but this music in particular has helped me feel an even greater measure of appreciation for Him and for His sacrifice. It has enabled me to feel even closer to him, and know even more assuredly that He Lives!”In marking the significance of its long-awaited release, Baker was quick to acknowledge her team. In addition to Cordray’s prose, ‘The Redeemer’ relies on the talents of composer Kurt Bestor, and vocalists Dallyn Bayles, Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, and Preston Yates, joined by a choir and orchestra. Baker’s daughters Hannah and Sarah, studying piano and cello respectively at renowned European music schools, also lend their significant talents.“As we move toward Easter, I speak for everyone involved with ‘The Redeemer’ that there’s nothing like attending a show in person. But for those who cannot, we’re genuinely excited to offer the next best thing. We’re thankful to the entire team at Shadow Mountain for their vision and dedication!”Among the book and show’s highlights are “God Loved Us, So He Sent His Son,” “O Divine Redeemer,” “Gethsemane: From Every Pore,” and “I Know that My Redeemer Lives.”“The Redeemer” is available in hardcover from traditional and online retailers coast-to-coast. An accompanying deluxe album, also called ‘The Redeemer,’ is set for release in late February.About Jenny Oaks Baker:America’s Violinist, Jenny Oaks Baker, is a Grammy nominated, Billboard No. 1 performer and recording artist. In her efforts to share the light of Christ with more of God’s children, Jenny is now producing and touring Christ-centered shows across the US.About the Publisher:Shadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and non-fiction. We’re the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series Fablehaven and the sequel series Dragonwatch by Brandon Mull. We’re also known for our Proper Romanceline of sweet romances. Non-fiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters’ Stuff as well as the New York Times best-selling history book 7 Tipping Points that Saved the World. Finally, our best-selling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright’s Christmas Jars—now a major motion picture, and the award-winning The Rent Collector by Camron Wright. We cultivate stories worth telling, questions worth exploring, and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children, and our society.

