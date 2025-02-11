Paperless Lab Academy® & 20/15 Visioneers Forge Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Scientific & Laboratory Informatics

Visioneering the Future in Science and Technology

This collaboration will help shape the future of scientific and laboratory digital+ transformations

We are excited about this synergistic endeavour and look forward to expanding its reach and excellence in networking and knowledge sharing” — John F. Conway, Founder and Chief Visioneer Officer

HEREFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paperless Lab Academyis proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with 20/15 Visioneers, a leader in digital+ transformation and innovation in labs.This exciting partnership aims to elevate upcoming Paperless Lab Academyconferences by combining industry expertise, shared commitment to advancing digital technologies in the lab, promoting seamless integration and supporting change management by fostering a digital mindset while complying with industry regulations.A New Era of Digital Transformation for LaboratoriesThis collaboration will bring together thought leaders, innovators and technology experts in the field of laboratory digitization to discuss all related topics, with a focus on scientific informatics and scientific data management to help laboratories embrace the latest trends, solutions and best practices.The PLAconference has built a reputation for high quality content and active networking with the laboratory informatics industry and has expanded internationally with editions in Europe, India and the USA… “We are thrilled to join forces with 20/15 Visioneers and pool our collective expertise in laboratory automation and digitalization to support the expansion of the PLAConferences and reach every laboratory in every industry,” comments Isabel Muñoz-Willery Ph.D., founder and owner of NL42 Consulting, owner and event director of the PLAConferences.20/15 Visioneers has built a global reputation for its virtual events, superior scientific content generation, and new Pathfinders™ outdoor networking offering. If there was any scientific or laboratory informatics-oriented conference in the world, it would be the PLA. “We are excited about this synergistic endeavour and look forward to expanding its reach and excellence in networking and knowledge sharing,” says John F. Conway, Founder and Chief Visioneer Officer at 20/15 VisioneersAbout 20/15 Visioneers20/15 Visioneers is at the forefront of the laboratory technology revolution, specializing in delivering high-impact solutions for digitalizing laboratory operations. It is committed to helping labs harness the full potential of their data, achieve insilico-first, and leverage its model quality data for more and faster insights. 20/15 Visioneers brings innovative tools and a visionary approach to laboratory transformation, focusing on enhancing data integrity, streamlining workflows, and driving measurable results.Press Contact: John F. ConwayFounder and Chief Visioneer Officer20/15 Visioneersjohn@20visioneers15.comAbout Paperless Lab AcademyConferencesPaperless Lab Academyis an internationally recognized conference series that brings together laboratory professionals and technology innovators to explore the intersection of digital transformation, automation, and compliance in the laboratory environment. The PLA’s mission is to provide actionable insights, practical solutions, and a platform for collaboration among the world’s leading experts in laboratory digitization.The Paperless Lab Academyis owned and organised by NL42 consulting, an independent consultancy firm whose services focus on the digitalisation of laboratory and quality processes. At NL42, we believe that discussions at the PLAConferences should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their experience and stage of their digital transformation journey.For more information on Paperless Lab Academyand to register for upcoming events, visit www.paperlesslabacademy.com Press Contact: Isabel Muñoz-Willery Ph.D.Owner and Event DirectorPaperless Lab Academyisabel.munoz@NL42.com

