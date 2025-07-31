SiLA is Pleased to Announce a New Partnership with 20/15 Visioneers to Raise Awareness in North America

Visioneering the Future in Science and Technology

SiLA partners with 20/15 Visioneers to advance awareness of scientific data standards in North America’s laboratory digitalization strategies

BUBIKON, CANTON ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Standardization in Lab Automation ( SiLA ) Consortium has announced a new partnership with 20/15 Visioneers , thought leaders specializing in scientific informatics, digital transformation, and AI/ML, to spearhead its awareness efforts across North America.The partnership marks a strategic move by SiLA to expand its footprint in the region and reinforce the adoption of open data standards that ensure interoperability, transparency, and reproducibility in scientific research and automation.“North America is a critical region for innovation in laboratory automation,” said Dr. Oliver Peter, President of the SiLA Board. “By partnering with 20/15 Visioneers, we are bringing in a trusted partner with deep expertise in data strategy, digital lab transformation, and stakeholder engagement. Together, we will help labs accelerate standardization efforts and enable more reproducible science.”20/15 Visioneers will continue to work closely with instrument vendors, software providers, and research organizations to promote the SiLA standard, facilitate implementation strategies, and grow the community of adopters.“Data standards like SiLA and AnIML are foundational to helping achieve true scientific reproducibility,” said John F. Conway, Founder of 20/15 Visioneers.“We are thrilled to support this mission and help the North American scientific community unlock the full potential of connected automated laboratories.”The announcement comes as labs worldwide face growing pressure to improve data integrity, comply with regulatory frameworks, and streamline integration across increasingly complex digital ecosystems.To learn more about SiLA and how 20/15 Visioneers is supporting its mission, visit www.sila-standard.org and www.20visioneers15.com About SiLAThe SiLA Consortium is a non-profit. It gathers life science experts and mobilizes the industry while developing free & open system communication and data standards to connect scientists with the data that matters.SiLA and its members provide a framework for the exchange, integration, sharing, and retrieval of electronic laboratory information. These standards define how information is transported from one system to another. Setting the language, structure, and data types required for seamless integration, SiLA supports the management, delivery, and evaluation of laboratory services. SiLA is recognized as the most commonly used in the world.20/15 Visioneers has built a global reputation as Science, Technology, and Informatics Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). We are involved in a plethora of Life Science, Materials Science, and AgriTech/Food Science initiatives. These initiatives encompass a range of services, including deep science and technology strategy, informatics, automation, AI consulting, and industry marketing services and analysis.________________________________________Media Contact

