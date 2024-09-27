Sravathi AI & 20/15 Visioneers Announce North American Go-To-Market Partnership

Visioneering the Future in Science and Technology Experts in Drug Design & Development

20/15 Visioneers will help expand Sravathi AI's Small Molecule Assets, AI Drug Discovery End-to-End Platform, and CRO Services into the North American Market

Dr. Kishan Gurram and the Sravathi AI Team have built an impressive Drug Discovery Organization that will have a very positive Impact on new medicines” — John F. Conway, Chief Visioneer Officer

HEREFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, 20/15 Visioneers , a leading advanced science and technology strategy management consulting and marketing services company, and Sravathi AI , leaders in small molecule drug discovery, are pleased to announce a North American Go-To-Market (GTM) collaboration and partnership! This partnership will bring Sravathi AI's products, AI platform for drug discovery and services to the North American Market, offering a new wave of opportunities and optimism for our clients and stakeholders.Drug discovery is still one of the most challenging endeavors today. Sravathi AI has developed small molecule assets in preclinical development. In addition, Sravathi AI’s proven cutting edge Drug Discovery AI Platform is available for Drug discovery and design for small to large biopharma companies and contract research organizations (CROs).Sravathi AI offers novel drug design solutions using its proprietary AI driven platform. Sravathi AI uses deep learning generative AI, computational chemistry, and advanced molecular modeling methods for successful drug discovery and design. Using a diverse set of parameters, Sravathi AI can rapidly down select a few compounds that can be prioritized for chemical synthesis. For molecule synthesis, Sravathi AI’s unique Chemistry AI platform offers optimum synthesis routes and process parameter optimization. Both the Drug Discovery platform and the Chemistry AI platform reduce uncertainty in the drug discovery process, offer significant time and cost savings, and at the same time dramatically improve probability of success.Sravathi AI capabilities:In-silico Drug DiscoveryInhibitors, PROTACs, Molecular Glues, ADCsProperty prediction (100+ properties)Advanced MD methods including DFT, FEPHit-to-Lead optimizationCustom ModelsIn-silico ChemistryRoute of Synthesis predictionImpurity predictionToxicity predictionYield prediction & optimizationSolubility predictionWe are excited to partner with 20/15 Visioneers to offer our drug discovery and Chemistry AI solutions to a broad set of Biopharma and Biotech clients said Dr. Kishan Gurram, Founder and Managing Director of Sravathi AI. “By combining our artificial intelligence platforms with their marketing expertise, we hope to create novel therapeutics for a broad set of Biopharma, Biotech and Chemistry clients that are more effective, safer and faster to develop.”About Sravathi AI Technology:Sravathi AI Technology Private Limited is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company focused on creating, discovering, and developing innovative advanced pharma and chemical products. More information about Sravathi AI can be found at https://sravathi.ai . Please contact Dr. Kishan Gurram at kishan.gurram@sravathi.ai.About 20/15 Visioneers:Based on over 30 years of experience, 20/15 Visioneers takes a holistic approach to scientific management consulting as we focus on Culture, Technology, Data, and Process. With our deep understanding of drug discovery and scientific informatics, we can "Visioneer" next-generation strategies, solutions, and approaches that value scientific data as an asset and prepare R&D organizations for in-silico first (AI/ML) approaches. Our client base includes early to late research and development, clinical, healthcare, materials science and agriscience. Please get in touch with info@20visioneers15.com (Attn: John F. Conway) and refer to www.20visioneers15.com for more information

