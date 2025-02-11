SOUL COUNTRY MUSIC™ STAR RETURNS FOR YEAR TWO

Soul Country Music Star logo BPIR President & CEO Valeria Howard Cunningham, 2024 SCMS Winner Kirk Jay, Executive Producer Margo Wade LaDrew from Wade & Associates Group LLC Soul Country Music Star Finale 11.14.24 L-R Obba Babatundé, Reginald T. Dorsey, Michelle R Johnson, Acynthia Villery, Valeria Howard-Cunningham, Margo Wade-LaDrew, Glynn Turman, James Pickens, Jr. L-R SCMS Producer Michelle R Johnson, BPIR CEO Valeria Howard-Cunningham, DC finalist Tylar Bryant, host Obba Babatunde, Fort Worth finalist Dacia Kings, Atlanta finalist Michael B. Whit, SCMS Winner Kirk Jay, and SCMS Executive Producer Margo Wade-LaDrew

The Talent Search is On in 2025—Who Will Be the Next Soul Country Music Star?

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following an electrifying debut season, Soul Country Music™ Star (SCMS) is back, searching for the next voice that blends heart, soul, and country. Congratulations to Kirk Jay, the first-ever Soul Country Music™ Star, who will be touring with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in 2025!

Do you have what it takes to claim the title? The 2025 SCMS finale winner will receive $10,000, some great prizes, and earn a spot to tour with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in 2026. Contestant registration is now open for all markets! Visit www.soulcountrymusic.com for the rules and to sign up today.

"Soul Country Music™ Star is more than just a competition—it’s a cultural movement celebrating Black Country Music artists who bring their authentic selves to the world stage," says Margo Wade-LaDrew, Executive Producer of Soul Country Music Star. "We are thrilled to welcome new talent, inspire future stars, and continue building a platform where country roots, diverse beats: celebrate the rich tapestry of soul in country music. If you have a story to tell through music, this is your time!"

The 2025 Soul Country Music™ Star competition is coming to five cities:

Memphis, TN – April 11, 2025

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX – June 13, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – July 18, 2025

Atlanta, GA – August 1, 2025

Washington DC/Maryland – September 18, 2025

Grand Finale – Los Angeles, CA – November 8, 2025

This is your chance to showcase your talent on a national stage. Contestant registration is now open! Visit www.soulcountrymusic.com for the rules and to sign up today.

Soul Country Music™ Star is proudly presented by Wade and Associates Group in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.

For sponsorship opportunities contact Soul Country Music Star, Executive Producer, Margo Wade LaDrew, at email WadeLaDrew@gmail.com

About Wade and Associates Group

Wade and Associates Group is a dynamic agency dedicated to creating opportunities for diverse talent across music, entertainment, and cultural platforms. Led by industry veteran Margo Wade-LaDrew, the company specializes in community outreach programs, event production, and strategic partnerships that amplify underrepresented voices, with a strong commitment to inclusivity and Black excellence.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Founded in 1984, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) is the longest-running African American rodeo association in the United States, celebrating the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls. Produced by President and CEO, Valeria Howard-Cunningham, BPIR is dedicated to educating audiences about the historical and cultural contributions of Black rodeo athletes while providing thrilling rodeo entertainment across the country. The BPIR 41st Legacy Tour will bring its signature mix of tradition, competition, and community engagement to cities nationwide in 2025.

