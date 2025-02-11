Quantum Infrastructure Software Leader Q-CTRL Expands U.S. Presence with New Office in San Francisco

San Francisco based Alex Shih, VP of Product, and Yuval Baum, Head of Quantum Computing Research

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q-CTRL , the global leader in quantum control infrastructure software, today announced the opening of its newest office in San Francisco, further strengthening its U.S. presence and reinforcing its position as a dominant player in the global quantum industry.As the quantum industry continues to evolve and grow, Q-CTRL strategically expands its global footprint to remain at the forefront of innovation. Q-CTRL’s new office formalizes its existing presence in Silicon Valley, a global hub for deep technology, cutting-edge research, and venture capital, and is representative of the recent trend in quantum-focused companies establishing themselves in the Bay Area.“Silicon Valley has long been the center of gravity for emerging technologies, and quantum is no exception,” said Q-CTRL VP of Product, Alex Shih. “As we continue to scale and pioneer new capabilities, this office will allow us to deepen our engagement with industry partners, attract top-tier talent, cross-pollinate ideas with the local technology ecosystem, and strengthen our leadership in making quantum technology a core part of future compute and sensing platforms.”The San Francisco office will support teams across Product, Engineering, Research, and Sales, providing a central location for technical collaboration and business development. With a strong pool of quantum engineers, AI researchers, and enterprise software experts in the region, Q-CTRL’s expansion enables targeted hiring to meet both current and future talent needs.“The dedicated San Francisco office and expansion of our U.S. presence matches our commercial success in the region and globally,” said Q-CTRL Chief Strategy Officer, Aravind Ratnam. “Silicon Valley brings together customers, investors, partners, and exceptional talent, allowing us to meet our global business goals more efficiently.”“Following our first investment into Q-CTRL in 2022, we look forward to welcoming Q-CTRL to the Bay Area,” said Robert Keith, Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “Q-CTRL’s technology has impressed our team from the beginning, and their products are essential for enterprise adoption of quantum technology. As the team enters its next stage of growth, their permanent presence in the Bay area will be very impactful.”This new office location builds on Q-CTRL’s established global presence, with offices in Sydney, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Oxford. The new San Francisco location enhances access to key technology and networks that will drive Q-CTRL’s growth in customer engagements.Q-CTRL has been strategically expanding its team across multiple disciplines, including quantum computing, quantum sensing, and AI-driven optimization. With a growing customer base spanning defense, enterprise, and government sectors, the company continues to develop transformative solutions that make quantum technology useful for real-world applications.For more information about Q-CTRL and career opportunities, visit q-ctrl.com/careers.About Q-CTRLQ-CTRL’s quantum control infrastructure software for R&D professionals and quantum computing end users delivers the highest performance error-correcting and suppressing techniques globally and provides a unique capability accelerating the pathway to the first useful quantum computers and quantum sensors. Q-CTRL operates a globally leading quantum sensing division focused on software-level innovation for strategic capability. Q-CTRL also has developed Black Opal, an edtech platform that enables users to quickly learn quantum computing.Founded by Michael J. Biercuk in 2017, Q-CTRL has pioneered the quantum infrastructure software segment and has become the leading product-focused software company in the broader quantum sector. Q-CTRL has been an inaugural member of the IBM Quantum Network startup program since 2018, and its performance management software now runs natively on IBM quantum computers. The company has international headquarters in Sydney, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berlin, and Oxford.

