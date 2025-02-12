Talkaphone Unveils VoLTE Retrofit Kit, Enabling Cost-Effective Upgrade for Blue Light Phones to 4G LTE

Talkaphone Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Retrofit Kit Components

The Voice Over LTE VoLTE Retrofit is Now Available

NILES, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talkaphone, a designer and manufacturer of industry-leading emergency communications solutions, has announced the release of its newest solution, the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Retrofit Kit. The VoLTE Retrofit Kit enables organizations to upgrade their existing legacy Blue Light Phone Towers –transitioning from outdated POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service) lines to advanced 4G LTE cellular voice technology.Telecom providers have been phasing out POTS lines for years, with the FCC accelerating the transition in 2019 and requiring providers to replace copper networks with digital alternatives by 2022. Now, without a requirement in place to support POTS lines, carriers are increasing their service costs in an attempt to push businesses and municipalities towards more cost-effective and serviceable solutions.Upgrading to 4G LTE with the VoLTE Retrofit Kit modernizes these critical Blue Light Phone safety systems against the ongoing shutdown of traditional landlines, reducing costs and increasing service time if repairs are needed.The VoLTE Retrofit Kit is designed to revitalize outdated communication infrastructure without the need for complete hardware replacement. By converting legacy wired landline Blue Light Phone Towers into 4G LTE-enabled devices, organizations can upgrade to current communication standards without purchasing and installing a new tower.The VoLTE Retrofit Kit provides a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for upgrading Blue Light Phones to 4G LTE. Designed for a seamless transition, it includes all necessary components—hardware, connectivity, and monitoring—ensuring a reliable and modern upgrade from aging POTS lines. Each VoLTE Retrofit Kit includes:• ETP-520 Series Analog Call Station: ADA-compliant, hands-free two-way communication device.• 4G Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Cellular Gateway: Facilitates seamless cellular connectivity.• Antenna with 17-Foot Cable Assembly: Ensures optimal signal reception.• Two-Year Prepaid AT&T SIM Card with VoLTE Service: Provides uninterrupted cellular service.• Two-Year Subscription for Cellular Gateway Cloud Monitoring and Email Alerting: Offers real-time system monitoring and alerts."We’re proud to offer a solution to those who want to modernize their Blue Light Phones, but want to do so in a cost-effective way," said Clarence Wong, Vice President of Product Management at Talkaphone. "The VoLTE Retrofit Kit provides customers a path to update their Blue Light Phones to today’s connectivity standards and performance features while taking advantage of the significant cost savings inherent to 4G LTE upgrades."To learn more about the Talkaphone VoLTE Retrofit Kit, including how to order, please visit https://www.talkaphone.com/products/blue-light-phones/retrofit-kit/ About TalkaphoneTalkaphoneis an emergency communications expert based in Niles, IL. Our blue light phones, area of refuge, and related voice-based communication solutions equip people to immediately reach first responders from all the places where they commute or gather to work, play, and learn. Purpose-built for the rigors of real-world applications, Talkaphone’s versatile solutions draw on decades of product development, manufacturing expertise and steadfast industry partnerships. By working collaboratively with system integrators and their customers at every step—from definition to implementation—we deliver the satisfaction of results at scale with the care of a small business. Learn more about us at www.talkaphone.com

