Hatch Product Development Achieves Dual Certification in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatch Product Development , a product development and contract manufacturing firm, has earned dual certification in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016. This is a huge milestone for the company and highlights Hatch’s dedication to upholding top-notch quality standards, both in overall operations and specifically within the medical device sector.ISO 9001:2015 is the globally recognized standard for quality management systems, and ISO 13485:2016 sets the bar for quality management specifically within the medical device sector. Achieving these certifications is a testament to Hatch's dedication to quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction."We are thoroughly impressed by Hatch's sophisticated procedures and the rapid growth they have achieved in just three years,” stated Renee Wott, Senior Northeast Regional Manager, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity. “Their commitment to excellence is evident in their certification achievements, and it's exciting to see such a promising company excel."Mark Schwartz, CEO of Hatch, added, "Securing both ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certifications is a remarkable achievement for us. It reflects our continuous drive to improve our processes and exceed our clients' expectations."“These certifications validate our quality management practices and our ability to consistently deliver,” said Brad Teck, Quality Assurance Manager at Hatch. “Our expertise has empowered us to provide top-notch product development and contract manufacturing services.”Hatch Product Development remains dedicated to upholding these high standards as it continues to grow and serve its clients with excellence.About Hatch Product DevelopmentHatch Product Development is a global product development and manufacturing firm with the business acumen, industry network, and combined engineering experience to produce products for a wide variety of highly-regulated industries in accelerated timelines. Located just outside of Chicago with an international team, Hatch offers a full range of services to bring your product from concept to production. Comprised of a team who has over 25 years of product development and manufacturing experience and a modern top-tier vendor network, Hatch is passionate about efficiently hatching new products with passionate entrepreneurs and visionary leaders.

