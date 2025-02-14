Cor3y Curtis Releases The Love Song of The Year, "Last Time I'll Fall in Love," this Valentine's Day

Cor3y Curtis - "Last Time I'll Fall in Love" - Press Photo Cor3y Curtis - "Last Time I'll Fall in Love" - Cover Art Cor3y Curtis - Press Photo By: Dani N Thompson @danithompsonmusic

Known for American Idol (Season 20) and NBC's The Voice (Season 25), American Heartthrob Cor3y Curtis is back with new music and major distribution support.

I wrote this song about one of the happiest moments in my life. I hope it makes listeners want to find that forever someone, or if they already have, makes them appreciate that someone even more” — Cor3y Curtis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corey Curtis ( Cor3y Curtis ) is an artist to watch in 2025. Today, on Valentine's Day, he announced the release of his highly anticipated new single, " Last Time I'll Fall in Love ." This track marks a pivotal moment in Corey's musical journey, as it is the first release with the support of label partner DNT Entertainment and will be distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.With "Last Time I'll Fall in Love," Curtis channels his signature style, blending heartfelt lyrics with soothing melodies in a way that will leave a lasting impact on listeners. The song exudes a relaxed yet emotionally charged atmosphere, making it the perfect wedding song of the year. Fans of artists like Ed Sheeran, Jake Scott, Jack Johnson, and John Mayer will find a similar intimacy and warmth in Curtis's sound, yet his unique voice sets him apart as an artist on the rise in 2025."This song is about the comfort and reassurance you feel when you are in love with the girl of your dreams. There is absolutely no better feeling," says Cor3y Curtis of the inspiration behind the track. "I wrote this song about one of the happiest moments in my life. I hope it makes listeners want to find that forever someone, or if they already have, makes them appreciate that someone even more," he says."Last Time I'll Fall in Love" was written by Corey Allen Curtis, Produced by Keegan Ferrell, and Mastered by Sam Moses. It takes listeners on an emotional journey, with the production mirroring the ebb and flow of ocean waves. It is a simple, acoustic-driven production with a heart-pounding rhythmic build and layered vocal harmonies that will melt your heart. The song's impactful lyrics delve deep into the universal experience of love, resonating with anyone who has felt the rush of falling head over heels for someone. This song is pure, genuine, and simply beautiful."Last Time I'll Fall in Love" is now available on all streaming platforms. For more information on Cor3y Curtis, follow him on social media at @Cor3yCurtis and join his growing fanbase.About Cor3y CurtisCorey Allen Curtis, professionally known as Cor3y Curtis, is a self-taught singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from a small town in Georgia. Gaining national recognition through his standout performances on American Idol (Season 20), where he finished in the Top 50, and The Voice (Season 25), where he reached the Top 40, Corey has become a rising star in the Indie Folk/Pop Scene. He recently signed a global distribution and publishing admin deal with DNT Entertainment for his upcoming single, "Last Time I'll Fall in Love," which will be supported by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.Connect with Cor3y:Website: https://coreycurtismusic.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cor3ycurtismusic TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cor3ycurtismusic YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cor3ycurtismusic Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coreycurtismusic/ Track DetailsListen Now: https://ffm.to/cor3ycurtis_ltifil Song Title: "Last Time I'll Fall in Love"Written by: Corey Allen CurtisProduced by: Keegan FerrellAudio ISRC Code: QM4TW2355222Audio UPC Code: 199066571743For press inquiries, please contact:DNT Entertainment@dntentertainmentEmail: danithompson@dntagency.comPhone: 213-326-4007Website: www.dnt-entertainment.com

