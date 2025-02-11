Constance Ephelia Seychelles: Setting a New Standard for Sustainable Luxury in the Indian Ocean

Constance Ephelia Seychelles

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe is proud to announce that Constance Ephelia Seychelles , located on Mahé, the largest island in the Seychelles archipelago in the Indian Ocean off East Africa, has become the first hotel in the country, along with its sister property, Constance Lemuria Seychelles, to achieve the prestigious Green Globe Platinum Certification. This accomplishment celebrates a decade of exceptional environmental stewardship and leadership in sustainable hospitality, solidifying the resort’s reputation as a pioneer in merging luxury with sustainability.“This certification is a reflection of our team’s dedication to sustainability and our shared belief that luxury and environmental responsibility go hand in hand,” said Markus Ultsch-Unrath, Health, Safety, and Environment Project Manager at Constance Ephelia Seychelles. “We’re not just preserving the incredible natural beauty that surrounds us—we’re actively finding innovative ways to enhance it for future generations.”Mahé, renowned for its rich biodiversity, pristine beaches, and lush landscapes, provides an extraordinary backdrop for Constance Ephelia’s extensive sustainability efforts. Spanning 120 hectares of rare vegetation, the resort overlooks the breathtaking Port Launay Marine National Park and the Morne Seychellois National Park, areas of immense ecological and cultural significance. Over the years, the resort has collaborated with community partners to preserve and enhance this unique environment while implementing innovative sustainability practices that set a benchmark for the region.The resort follows a detailed sustainability management plan, focusing on reducing environmental impact while educating guests and staff about eco-friendly practices. The resort actively manages waste through an extensive recycling program that processes plastic, glass, metal, batteries, electronic waste, coffee capsules, and food waste. Used cooking oil is also repurposed, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to waste management.Other significant initiatives include replacing single-use plastics with biodegradable materials like Bagasse, introducing glass bottles in all restaurants, and operating an in-house water bottling plant that supplies drinking water to guest rooms. These efforts have drastically reduced plastic waste on the property. The resort has also introduced SMART buffet tags, a digital solution that eliminates the need to print approximately 20,000 buffet tags annually, further reducing waste and improving operational efficiency.In addition to safeguarding the environment through waste reduction, Constance Ephelia places a strong emphasis on biodiversity conservation as a cornerstone of its sustainability efforts. The resort has implemented a mangrove rehabilitation program in collaboration with community partners, transforming formerly barren “Dead Zones” into thriving ecosystems. Over 4,000 mangrove trees have been planted, monitored, and nurtured as part of this initiative. The resort also created the first mangrove nursery in Seychelles, where young trees acclimate to local environmental conditions, improving their survival rate. The resort encourages guests and community members to participate in reforestation activities and environmental awareness tours, contributing directly to the preservation of these critical wetlands.To further support biodiversity of the local environment, Constance Ephelia has introduced honey bees to the RAMSAR site at Port Launay, producing Seychelles’ first Mangrove Honey. This innovative project, developed in partnership with the Seychelles Beekeeping Association, supports biodiversity through increased pollination and natural regeneration of mangrove ecosystems.Constance Ephelia also fosters environmental and cultural education through interactive experiences and awareness campaigns. Guests can enjoy eco-friendly activities such as guided hikes, mangrove kayaking, tortoise feeding, and sustainability-focused tours, as well as special programs held during global environment days like Earth Hour, Earth Day, and World Wetlands Day. Interpretive signboards placed throughout the resort educate visitors about the local environment, while the resort’s Green Team has created educational videos and brochures highlighting sustainable practices and the importance of protecting natural resources.Extending its educational efforts to cultural preservation, the resort incorporates elements of Seychellois art, architecture, and cuisine throughout its guest experiences. The resort hosts Creole-themed evenings that showcase authentic Seychellois dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients, accompanied by live music and tastings of Takamaka Bay rum crafted exclusively for the resort.In line with its commitment to sustainability, Constance Ephelia also invests heavily in regional development through Corporate Social Responsibility programs. These initiatives prioritize the welfare of the surrounding community and environment while fostering a supportive work environment for staff. Employee welfare programs offer comprehensive benefits, promoting physical and mental well-being among staff members. The resort’s focus on employee care not only boosts productivity but also reduces absenteeism and increases staff retention, creating a positive impact on the local workforce and enhancing the resort’s operations.By achieving Green Globe Platinum Certification, Constance Ephelia has set a new benchmark for sustainable luxury in Seychelles. Demonstrating that high-end tourism can coexist harmoniously with environmental responsibility, the resort is paving the way for a greener, more inclusive future for Seychelles’ tourism industry and serving as an inspiring example for the region.About Constance Ephelia SeychellesConstance Ephelia Seychelles is a luxurious resort located on the island of Mahé in Seychelles, surrounded by lush tropical gardens and beautiful beaches. Spanning 120 hectares of lush tropical vegetation, the resort offers a serene escape with breathtaking views of the Port Launay Marine National Park. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities, world-class dining, and rejuvenating experiences, including one of the largest spas in the Indian Ocean. The resort combines luxury with sustainability, making it a perfect destination for those seeking both relaxation and a mindful stay. For more information about Constance Ephelia Seychelles and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.constancehotels.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For more information, please contact:Markus Ultsch-UnrathHealth, Safety and Environment Project ManagerConstance Ephelia - Port Launay, Seychelles, Indian OceanTel: +248 439 5046Cel: +248 253 1308healthsafety@epheliaresort.com

