Sequent Microsystems Launches a new, 24-bit ADC 8-Layer Stackable HAT for Raspberry Pi – Now on Kickstarter

Eight 24-BIT DAQ HAT for Raspberry Pi

Eight 24-BIT DAQ HAT for Raspberry Pi

Designed for high-precision data acquisition, this HAT can be used to read a total of 64 high-resolution analog input channels on a single Raspberry Pi.

Responding to requests from our customers, we are bringing to the Raspberry Pi community a high-precission, affordable data acquisition HAT”
— Mihai Beffa
CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addressing engineers, researchers, or hobbyists, the 24-bit ADC 8-Layer Stackable HAT delivers accuracy and scalability, making it ideal for applications such as industrial monitoring, automation, IoT sensor networks, and scientific instrumentation.

Key Features:

• High Precision Data Acquisition – 24-bit ADC ensures accurate data collection
• Expandable up to 64 Channels – Stack up to 8 layers for extended functionality
• Flexible Clock and Triggering – Supports both internal or external clock sources
• Wide Range Differential Inputs – Eight selectable ranges from ±0.18V to ±24V
• Plug-and-Play Compatibility – Seamless Integration with all Raspberry Pi models
• Versatile Applications – Ideal for industrial automation, scientific measurements and research

With the support of backers, this HAT aims to bring professional-grade data acquisition to hobbyists and professionals alike. The campaign is now live, and early adopters can secure exclusive rewards.

About Sequent Microsystems
Sequent Microsystems is a leading provider of I/O expansion HATs and accessories for Raspberry Pi, delivering high-quality, innovative solutions for analog and digital interfacing. Our product lineup includes relays, solid-state drivers, serial communication modules, RTD and thermocouple inputs, and more, empowering users with powerful and affordable expansion options.

Media Contact:
Mihai Beffa
Email: mbeffa@sequentmicrosystems.com
Website: Sequent Microsystems

Mihai Beffa
SEQUENT MICROSYSTEMS
+ +1 408-982-6543
mbeffa@sequentmicrosystems.com
