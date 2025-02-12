Sequent Microsystems Launches a new, 24-bit ADC 8-Layer Stackable HAT for Raspberry Pi – Now on Kickstarter
Designed for high-precision data acquisition, this HAT can be used to read a total of 64 high-resolution analog input channels on a single Raspberry Pi.
Key Features:
• High Precision Data Acquisition – 24-bit ADC ensures accurate data collection
• Expandable up to 64 Channels – Stack up to 8 layers for extended functionality
• Flexible Clock and Triggering – Supports both internal or external clock sources
• Wide Range Differential Inputs – Eight selectable ranges from ±0.18V to ±24V
• Plug-and-Play Compatibility – Seamless Integration with all Raspberry Pi models
• Versatile Applications – Ideal for industrial automation, scientific measurements and research
With the support of backers, this HAT aims to bring professional-grade data acquisition to hobbyists and professionals alike. The campaign is now live, and early adopters can secure exclusive rewards.
About Sequent Microsystems
Sequent Microsystems is a leading provider of I/O expansion HATs and accessories for Raspberry Pi, delivering high-quality, innovative solutions for analog and digital interfacing. Our product lineup includes relays, solid-state drivers, serial communication modules, RTD and thermocouple inputs, and more, empowering users with powerful and affordable expansion options.
