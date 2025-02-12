Sequent Microsystems Launches a new, 24-bit ADC 8-Layer Stackable HAT for Raspberry Pi – Now on Kickstarter

Eight 24-BIT DAQ HAT for Raspberry Pi

Designed for high-precision data acquisition, this HAT can be used to read a total of 64 high-resolution analog input channels on a single Raspberry Pi.

Responding to requests from our customers, we are bringing to the Raspberry Pi community a high-precission, affordable data acquisition HAT” — Mihai Beffa

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addressing engineers, researchers, or hobbyists, the 24-bit ADC 8-Layer Stackable HAT delivers accuracy and scalability, making it ideal for applications such as industrial monitoring, automation, IoT sensor networks, and scientific instrumentation.Key Features:• High Precision Data Acquisition – 24-bit ADC ensures accurate data collection• Expandable up to 64 Channels – Stack up to 8 layers for extended functionality• Flexible Clock and Triggering – Supports both internal or external clock sources• Wide Range Differential Inputs – Eight selectable ranges from ±0.18V to ±24V• Plug-and-Play Compatibility – Seamless Integration with all Raspberry Pi models• Versatile Applications – Ideal for industrial automation, scientific measurements and researchWith the support of backers, this HAT aims to bring professional-grade data acquisition to hobbyists and professionals alike. The campaign is now live, and early adopters can secure exclusive rewards.About Sequent MicrosystemsSequent Microsystems is a leading provider of I/O expansion HATs and accessories for Raspberry Pi, delivering high-quality, innovative solutions for analog and digital interfacing. Our product lineup includes relays, solid-state drivers, serial communication modules, RTD and thermocouple inputs, and more, empowering users with powerful and affordable expansion options.Media Contact:Mihai BeffaEmail: mbeffa@sequentmicrosystems.comWebsite: Sequent Microsystems

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.