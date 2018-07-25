Low Cost Industrial Automation Solution using Raspberry Pi
IO Card for Raspberry Pi can disrupt the Industrial Automation marketCUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequent Microsystems, a tech startup from Cupertino, CA has launched a Kickstarter campaign for a new industrial expansion card for the Raspberry Pi platform. Loaded with inputs, outputs, and relays, the card challenges the traditional Industrial Automation market in features and cost. According to the Kickstater page, the card attempts to integrate as many Industrial Automation functions as possible into the small, credit card format of the Raspberry Pi.
Shipment of these cards is expected by January 2019.
"Industrial Automation sensors and actuators use 4-20mA current loops, 0-10V levels and optically isolated I/O's. Traditional controllers have limited resources and cost hundreds or thousands of dollars" says Mihai Beffa, Sequent's CEO. "MegaIO-IND card brings to the Industrial Automation world a compact, low cost and expandable solution packed with features."
The MegaIO-IND card features Optically Isolated 4-20mA Inputs and Outputs, 0-10V Inputs and Outputs, Optically Isolated Digital Inputs and Open Drain Outputs, Optically and Galvanically Isolated 10A/250V Relays with status LED's, Standard Communication Ports, Configurable Interrupts and a Real Time Clock with Battery Backup.
The MegaIO-IND can be ordered with screw-type terminal blocks, as shown in the SPECIFICATIONS page, or upgraded for a small extra charge to pluggable connectors. Pluggable connectors offer a convenient way of removing the cards after field installation, for repairs or upgrades.
With an MSRP of only $99, the first tier of the Kickstarter campaign of 50 pieces is offered at 50% off with an introductory price of only $50. The next two tiers of 100 cards offer discounts of 40% and 30% respectively, and the rest of the cards at $85 (15% off MSRP). The first tier has been exhausted in the first 48 hours of the campaign, but at the time of this writing the second tier is still available.
The Kickstarter campaign also offers a few low cost accessories to the MegaIO-IND and Raspberry Pi that can be added to any pledge:
• Raspberry Pi 8-Relay Card ($20) - add 8 additional relays
• Raspberry Pi DIN-Rail Kit ($7) - install Raspberry Pi on a DIN-Rail
• Raspberry Pi Breakout Card ($9) - provide screw terminals for all GPIO pins
• IO Terminal Block Upgrade ($15) - upgrade IO screw terminals to pluggable
• Relay Terminal Block Upgrade ($5) - upgrade Relay screw terminals to pluggable
The key specifications of the Raspberry Pi MegaIO-Industrial Expansion Card include:
• Four Optically Isolated 4-20mA Inputs
• Four 4-20mA Outputs
• Four 0-10V Inputs
• Four 0-10V Outputs
• Four Optically Isolated Digital Inputs
• Four Optically Isolated Open Drain Outputs
• Four Optically Isolated 10A/250V Relays
• Four Relay LEDs
• Four General Purpose LEDs
• RS485, CAN, 1 Wire communication
• Real Time Clock with Battery Backup
• Configurable Interrupts
The MegaIO-IND can be stacked up to four cards high. This would provide a compact system with enough resources to tackle the most complex Industry Automation challenges.
Command Line, Python and CODESYS drivers can be downloaded from GitHub,
https://github.com/alexburcea2877/megaioind-rpi
Programming examples will be made available for all environments.
The specifications boast better than 0.2% linearity on all current channels, and better than 0.15% on voltage channels.
To participate in the fundraising for this card, please visit the Kickstarter Campaign,
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mbeffa/raspberry-pi-mega-io-industrial-expansion-card
Or contact via email at: info@sequentmicrosystems.com
To find out more about the solution, please visit the company website,
https://www.sequentmicrosystems.com/
Mihai Beffa
SEQUENT MICROSYSTEMS
4089826543
