New York Fashion Brand Hutch Expands Retail Presence to Neiman Marcus with Debut of Spring 2025 Collection

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hutch , the New York-based women’s contemporary fashion brand renowned for its modern feminine designs and signature silhouettes, is thrilled to announce its retail expansion to Neiman Marcus . This exciting partnership marks significant growth for Hutch, offering customers a premium shopping experience while introducing the brand to a new audience through the renowned luxury retailer.Hutch's Spring 2025 collection will debut on NeimanMarcus.com, with three releases spread throughout the season. Spring 1 will introduce 10 styles featuring soft feminine hues paired with elegant, timeless silhouettes. Spring 2 will follow with 5 styles combining bright prints and delicate florals, and Spring 3 will conclude the collection with 4 vibrant styles, blending preppy and ethereal looks with a rainbow-inspired palette.“We’re so excited to introduce Hutch to Neiman Marcus customers through this incredible opportunity. This partnership not only marks a significant milestone in our brand’s journey, but also reflects our commitment to making timeless, feminine designs accessible to more women,” says Daniel Saponaro, Owner and Creative Director of Hutch. “The Spring 2025 collection embodies everything we stand for—attention to detail, bold yet effortless style, and a celebration of confidence and individuality in every piece.”With prices ranging from $286 to $495, the collection, available in sizes XS-XL and 0-14, showcases Hutch's meticulous craftsmanship, with standout details like layered and asymmetrical tulle, corseted and twisted bodices, drop waist silhouettes, and abstract floral prints.Hutch’s collaboration with Neiman Marcus doesn’t end with spring. The partnership will continue with the highly anticipated Summer 2025 collection, launching later this year. For more information on the Hutch Spring 2025 collection and to shop the latest styles, visit NeimanMarcus.com and follow Hutch on Instagram @hutch_design. You can find imagery HERE About Hutch:Established in 2010 by New York native Daniel Saponaro, Hutch is a women's contemporary fashion brand headquartered in NYC. Known for its effortless, feminine designs, Hutch is celebrated for creating bold, flattering, and versatile pieces. Each garment reflects Daniel's passion for vibrant colors, imaginative prints, and timeless elegance. Hutch is dedicated to size inclusivity, ensuring that their fashion-forward styles cater to a wide range of body shapes and sizes. Hutch is available in more than 550 boutiques across the country and is sold at major retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's, Free People, Rent the Runway, and Nuuly. Hutch has also caught the eye of A-list celebrities, with Lucy Hale, Iskra Lawrence, Ashley Park, Candice Huffine, Shanina Shaik, Mary Fitzgerald, Ellie Thumann, and Ana Gasteyer among the notable names spotted wearing the brand.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.