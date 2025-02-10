Record-Breaking Franchise Growth in 2024 Sets Stage for Tide Services’ 2025 Expansion

Looking ahead to 2025, Tide Services aims to accelerate growth on the Tide Cleaners side through continued acquisitions while expanding Tide Laundromats through new and existing franchisees.

Leading out-of-home laundry brand celebrates over 200 combined laundromat and dry cleaner locations, reshaping the future of clean.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Services , the industry leader behind Tide Laundromat and Tide Cleaners , is closing out 2024 with a year defined by franchise expansion, strategic innovation and a deeper commitment to communities nationwide. Together, its laundromats and dry-cleaning locations have surpassed 200 nationwide, reinforcing Tide Services’ leadership in redefining how Americans manage their laundry needs.This year’s standout achievement was a landmark 51-unit Tide Laundromat franchise agreement led by multi-unit franchise veteran Barry Dubin. On the Tide Cleaners side, the brand accelerated growth through acquisitions, with 11 of its 16 new locations coming from competitive takeovers. Additional Tide Cleaners milestones included a 12-unit expansion in South Florida, openings in Midland, Texas, and new development agreements in St. Paul, Minnesota. A 20-unit signing for new locations in Tampa and Orlando was also achieved by franchise group Clean and Press Solutions, further underscoring the scalability of Tide’s business model and its growing appeal to franchisees.“Tide Services is redefining the out-of-home laundry industry by staying ahead of consumer needs through innovation in convenience, technology and sustainability,” said Tide Services CEO Andy Gibson. “As we continue to build on this momentum, we’re looking to partner with franchisees who are passionate about setting new standards and taking the Tide brand to the next level.”In 2024, Tide Services expanded into key markets with laundromat debuts in Dallas and a dry-cleaner opening in Boynton Beach, Florida. By year-end, new locations in Nashville brought Tide Services’ total locations to over 200 nationwide.In 2024, Tide Cleaners ranked #11 on the Top 50 Brands by Number of Multi-Unit Franchisees and #297 on Franchise Times’ Top 400. Brand leaders also showcased best practices and innovations at major industry events, including Dry Cleaning & Laundry Expo West. Beyond industry accolades, the company deepened its commitment to giving back through its Loads of Hope program, providing essential laundry services to families affected by crises such as Hurricanes Helene and Milton.Looking ahead to 2025, Tide Services aims to accelerate growth on the Tide Cleaners side through continued acquisitions while expanding Tide Laundromats through new and existing franchisees. Backed by Procter & Gamble’s iconic Tide brand, the company is set to redefine the laundry experience while empowering both communities and entrepreneurs across the country.For more information about Tide Services franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise.com.About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, is America’s premier provider of on-demand drycleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and presenting lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large scale goals.# # #

