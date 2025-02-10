For Immediate Release:

February 10, 2025

Contact:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Seven Kansas Non-profits Awarded Big Game Hunting Permits for Fundraising

PRATT – Seven lucky conservation organizations are set to receive Commission Big Game Hunting Permits after their applications were drawn by Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners during the January 30th public meeting. The Commission Big Game Hunting Permit program allows Kansas-based non-profit organizations that focus on wildlife conservation and promoting the hunting and fishing heritage to apply for one of seven permits. The permits can then be sold by the winning group to raise funds for conservation projects in Kansas. The winning organizations typically raffle or auction the permit to the highest bidder and keep 15 percent of the sale price to support their missions. The remaining 85 percent is held by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) until a mutually agreed upon conservation project is approved.

"Last year, proceeds from Commission permits supported the Habitat Specialist program which is one of our key conservation partnerships with Pheasants Forever," said Wes Sowards, assistant director of the wildlife division at KDWP. "Habitat Specialists work across the state to manage wildlife habitat on both private and public land with a special emphasis on conservation objectives in the State Wildlife Action Plan."

“These habitat specialists are the true heroes in our eyes,” said Bob Hix, a regional representative from Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. “The Kansas Pheasants Forever habitat team and the local chapters are committed to doing even more habitat work for all wildlife in Kansas.”

Other projects supported by the Commissioner permit proceeds have included wetland improvement at Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area and special youth hunt programs.

“Ducks Unlimited is honored to receive these Commission permits which have been part of an ongoing and hugely successful partnership between DU and KDWP,” said Matt Hough, Kansas conservation programs manager for Ducks Unlimited. “Proceeds from these permits will be put to great use for priority projects of both organizations for the conservation of wetlands and waterfowl habitat that also provide public benefits to the people of Kansas.”-

Based on applicant preference, seven deer permits were awarded to the following conservation groups for 2025:

Ducks Unlimited Wyandotte Chapter

Mike Bulk

785-294-1280

mikeb@fairviewmills.com

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Kansas Chapter

Marshal Loftus

816-489-1023

marshal.loftus@gmail.com

Kansas Bowhunters Association

Jamie Howarter

jhowarter@yahoo.com

Ducks Unlimited Kansas University Chapter

Mike Bulk

785-294-1280

mikeb@fairviewmills.com

Pheasants Forever Stanton County Chapter

Bob Hix

303-588-1542

bhix@pheasantsforever.org

Pheasants Forever Osborne Chapter

Bob Hix

303-588-1542

bhix@pheasantsforever.org

National Wild Turkey Foundation Salty Spurs Chapter

Nate Watson

505-401-6474

nwatson@nwtf.com

Members of the public are encouraged to contact the representatives listed to learn when and where each of these permits will be auctioned or raffled in the future.

Complete rules for the Commission Big Game Permits can be found at ksoutdoors.com/KDWP-Info/Commission.

###

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is dedicated to the conservation and enhancement of Kansas’s natural resources for the benefit of both current and future generations. KDWP manages 29 state parks, 177 lakes and wildlife areas, more than 300 public waterbodies, and 5 nature centers, Other services include management of threatened, endangered, and at-risk species, law enforcement, and wildlife habitat programs. For more information about KDWP, visit ksoutdoors.com.

The seven-member, non-partisan Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission serves in an advisory capacity in formulating policies and plans for KDWP. The commission facilitates public hearings on rules and regulations proposed by the Secretary of KDWP, ultimately voting to approve, modify, or reject those proposed rules and regulations. The Commission Big Game Permits are authorized by K.S.A. 32-970.