KDWP to Open Improved Section of Flint Hills Trail Near Ottawa on May 17

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced the completion and opening of a newly improved section of the Flint Hills Trail State Park in Franklin County. The 2.3-mile segment, located west of Ottawa between Louisiana Terrace and Iowa Road, will officially open to the public on Saturday, May 17.

Once open, visitors will enjoy uninterrupted travel along 93 miles of continuous trail from Osawatomie to Council Grove — offering expanded access to one of the longest rail-trails in the United States, while also increasing safety and connecting trail-goers to the scenic beauty of the Flint Hills.

The project was made possible through a Transportation Alternatives Program grant awarded and administered by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). Construction included a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail surface, a pedestrian bridge over the BNSF Railway, and improvements to three existing bridges. These enhancements not only provide a smoother trail experience but also improve user safety by allowing visitors to cross railroad tracks safely and eliminating the need for a 3.4-mile detour on county roads.

“The Flint Hills Trail is a shining example of how Kansas continues to invest in meaningful outdoor spaces,” said KDWP Secretary Christopher Kennedy. “With every completed section, we’re not just building trail—we’re connecting communities, expanding recreation access, and helping more Kansans experience the natural beauty of our state.”

A ribbon-cutting celebration for the improved section will be planned at a later date.

KDWP has long-range plans to develop the trail along its full length as funding becomes available. Future improvements will continue to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities while providing safer, more accessible routes for pedestrians, bicyclists, and equestrians.

To learn more about Flint Hills Trail State Park, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Locations/Flint-Hills-Trail.

