May 16, 2025

KDWP, Safe Kids Kansas, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Remind Boaters to Stay Safe During National Safe Boating Week

PRATT – As boating season gets underway, many people will be heading to the water for summer fun. During National Safe Boating Week, observed May 17-23, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Safe Kids Kansas, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary are reminding boaters to take extra precautions to stay safe on the water.

National Safe Boating Week is an annual campaign organized by the National Safe Boating Council that takes place the week before Memorial Day weekend. The campaign highlights the importance of responsible boating and water safety as boaters visit lakes and reservoirs during the holiday and throughout the boating season.

"Every year, Memorial Day weekend brings crowds to our lakes and rivers — and unfortunately, it also brings risks,” said KDWP Boating Enforcement Officer Landen Cleveland. “Most boating fatalities are preventable. Life jackets work. Sober boating saves lives. Let’s protect what matters most: our families, our friends, and our communities."

To help ensure a safe and enjoyable boating season, KDWP, Safe Kids Kansas, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offer the following safety tips:

Take a boating education course – Boaters of all experience levels are encouraged to take a National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA)-approved boating education course. Learn about local boating laws, navigation rules and safety practices before heading out on the water. Visit ksoutdoors.com/Boating/Boating-Education for a list of approved courses. Always wear a life jacket – Life jackets save lives. All boaters should wear a properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while on the water. Kansas law requires children age 12 and under to wear a life jacket on all watercraft, including paddleboards and kayaks. Adults and older children should set a good example by wearing theirs, too. Remember, life jackets are the most effective means of preventing drowning in the event of an emergency. Have the proper safety equipment – Ensure all required safety equipment is onboard and in working order, including paddlecraft such as kayaks and canoes. Visit ksoutdoors.com/Boating/Boating-Legally/Regulations-and-Statutes to view the equipment requirements in the 2025 Kansas Boating Regulations Summary. Boat sober – Never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It’s illegal and significantly impairs judgment, coordination, and reaction time. Intoxicated passengers are also at risk of injury from falls and other accidents. Be weather-wise – Kansas weather can change quickly. Check forecasts and be prepared for sudden storms or rough waters. Keep a reliable means of communication onboard to receive weather updates and have a plan in case conditions worsen. File a float plan – Before you go, let someone know your boating plans. Share your itinerary, expected return time, and contact information with a friend or family member. This information can be vital in an emergency.

Whether you’re fishing, tubing, cruising, or paddling, responsible boating benefits everyone.

Learn more at ksoutdoors.com/boating, uscgboating.org, and safekids.org/safetytips/field_risks/boating.

