For Immediate Release:

May 6, 2025

Contact:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

Laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Announces Conner O’Flannagan as New State Parks Director

TOPEKA– The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) has named Conner O’Flannagan as the new State Parks Director.

O’Flannagan has been a key member of KDWP since 2019, serving in multiple leadership capacities, most recently as Region 3 Supervisor. He holds a master’s degree in Park, Recreation, and Tourism Management from Clemson University and has extensive experience managing park operations, developing staff, and securing grant funding to enhance parks and outdoor recreation opportunities. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Kansas Recreation and Park Association.

As State Parks Director, O’Flannagan will oversee the operations of Kansas’ 29 state parks, which welcome more than 7 million visitors each year.

“I am eager to guide Kansas State Parks toward a future defined by sustainability, operational excellence, and enhanced public engagement,” said O’Flannagan. “Our parks are treasured spaces, providing outdoor recreation and natural beauty for Kansans and visitors alike. I look forward to working with our talented team and stakeholders to ensure these spaces thrive for generations to come.”

KDWP Secretary Christopher Kennedy expressed confidence in O’Flannagan’s leadership and enthusiasm for the future of Kansas State Parks. “Conner’s deep understanding of park management, his ability to bring people together, and his dedication to sustainability and accessibility make him the right person to lead Kansas State Parks into the next chapter,” said Kennedy. “His vision aligns with our commitment to preserving natural resources while enhancing outdoor experiences for the people of Kansas.”

O’Flannagan succeeds Linda Lanterman, who led Kansas State Parks for more than 30 years. Her tenure was marked by accomplishments that included the creation of three new parks, the expansion of recreational opportunities, and securing vital funding that strengthened Kansas State Parks. As KDWP transitions into a new era, O’Flannagan is poised to build on her legacy and continue advancing the mission of the department.

For more information about Kansas State Parks, visit ksoutdoors.com/state-parks.

