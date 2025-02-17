Brent Fischmann Appointed Managing Director of Wintersteiger Solutions LLC

Overseeing all North American business activities for both Wintersteiger Solutions and Kohler Maschinenbau GmbH

SPRING HILL, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wintersteiger, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Fischmann as the new Managing Director of Wintersteiger Solutions LLC in North America. In this role, Fischmann will oversee all North American business activities for both Wintersteiger Solutions and Kohler Maschinenbau GmbH. He will report to both Andreas Doubrava at Wintersteiger Woodtech and Hans Peter Laubscher at KOHLER.

Fischmann brings a wealth of experience to this position, with a proven track record in industrial sales with a focus on highly engineered products, multiple material conversions and advanced processes. His expertise will be instrumental in driving growth and expanding market share for both brands in the North American market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brent to the Wintersteiger team," said Andreas Doubrava, Managing Director of Division Woodtech at Wintersteiger in Ried im Innkreis, Austria. "His leadership and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our presence in North America and provide our customers with innovative solutions."

Fischmann will be based out of the Wintersteiger Solutions headquarters in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

About

Wintersteiger AG is an international machinery and plant engineering group. Founded in 1953, it has gradually established itself as a leading provider of innovative solutions for customers in technically sophisticated niche markets. The divisions of the company consist of: Division SEEDMECH: Turnkey solutions for plant breeding and research Division SPORTS: Rent & Service: One-stop supplier for the rental and servicing of sports products - Bike & Retail: Bike Services and custom solutions for feet - Dry & Protect: Solutions for the hygienic drying of sports kit and work clothing, and for active air disinfection Division WOODTECH: Solutions for engineered flooring, furniture, and multi-layer boards, Saw blades for wood, food, and metal, Solutions for the sawmill industry, Cutting solutions for lightweight and technical materials, Plants and automation solutions Division METALS: Leveling technology machines and systems Wintersteiger is the world market leader in its SEEDMECH, SPORTS and WOODTECH divisions. The group delivers to no fewer than 130 countries from its headquarters in Ried im Innkreis, Upper Austria, and via 15 subsidiaries and 60 representative offices. Wintersteiger has around 1100 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.wintersteiger.com.

