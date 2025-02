Brent Fischmann Appointed Managing Director of Wintersteiger Solutions LLC

Brent Fischmann, Managing Director, Wintersteiger Solutions LLC

SPRING HILL, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wintersteiger, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Fischmann as the new Managing Director of Wintersteiger Solutions LLC in North America. In this role, Fischmann will oversee all North American business activities for both Wintersteiger Solutions and Kohler Maschinenbau GmbH . He will report to both Andreas Doubrava at Wintersteiger Woodtech and Hans Peter Laubscher at KOHLER.Fischmann brings a wealth of experience to this position, with a proven track record in industrial sales with a focus on highly engineered products, multiple material conversions and advanced processes. His expertise will be instrumental in driving growth and expanding market share for both brands in the North American market."We are thrilled to welcome Brent to the Wintersteiger team," said Andreas Doubrava, Managing Director of Division Woodtech at Wintersteiger in Ried im Innkreis, Austria. "His leadership and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our presence in North America and provide our customers with innovative solutions."Fischmann will be based out of the Wintersteiger Solutions headquarters in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

