Wintersteiger Streamlines Operations, Launches New Wood Processing Solutions Entity
In North America, Wintersteiger Woodtech becomes Wintersteiger Solutions LLCSPRING HILL, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wintersteiger, Inc. is excited to announce that as of January 1, 2025, its Woodtech division in North America has become a separate company, Wintersteiger Solutions LLC. This move streamlines operations and allows Wintersteiger to better serve customers in the wood processing industry across North America.
Wintersteiger Solutions offers a comprehensive range of wood processing solutions, including thin-cutting band saws and frame saws, timber repair and cosmetics machines, saw blades and saw blade sharpening, automation plants, as well as mobile and stationary sawmills from SERRA Sawmills.
As a full-service provider, Wintersteiger Solutions LLC offers tailored solutions for the wood processing industry with convenient access to the full range of Wintersteiger products and improved local support and service.
The North American headquarters for Wintersteiger Solutions LLC is located at 1031 Parkway Dr. Bldg. 24B, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174 with continued service from the warehouse, saw blade sharpening shop, and service team in Salt Lake City.
All current contact information remains the same, with the addition of a new general office email address: solutions-northamerica@wintersteiger.com.
