Wintersteiger Streamlines Operations, Launches New Wood Processing Solutions Entity

Wintersteiger Solutions LLC

Wintersteiger Solutions LLC

In North America, Wintersteiger Woodtech becomes Wintersteiger Solutions LLC

SPRING HILL, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wintersteiger, Inc. is excited to announce that as of January 1, 2025, its Woodtech division in North America has become a separate company, Wintersteiger Solutions LLC. This move streamlines operations and allows Wintersteiger to better serve customers in the wood processing industry across North America.

Wintersteiger Solutions offers a comprehensive range of wood processing solutions, including thin-cutting band saws and frame saws, timber repair and cosmetics machines, saw blades and saw blade sharpening, automation plants, as well as mobile and stationary sawmills from SERRA Sawmills.

As a full-service provider, Wintersteiger Solutions LLC offers tailored solutions for the wood processing industry with convenient access to the full range of Wintersteiger products and improved local support and service.

The North American headquarters for Wintersteiger Solutions LLC is located at 1031 Parkway Dr. Bldg. 24B, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174 with continued service from the warehouse, saw blade sharpening shop, and service team in Salt Lake City.

All current contact information remains the same, with the addition of a new general office email address: solutions-northamerica@wintersteiger.com.

Tracy Beers
Wintersteiger, Inc.
+1 802-830-8936
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wintersteiger Streamlines Operations, Launches New Wood Processing Solutions Entity

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Tracy Beers
Wintersteiger, Inc.
+1 802-830-8936
Company/Organization
Wintersteiger, Inc.
4705 Amelia Earhart Drive
Salt Lake City, Utah, 84116
United States
+1 801-355-6550
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Wintersteiger AG is an international machinery and plant engineering group. Founded in 1953, it has gradually established itself as a leading provider of innovative solutions for customers in technically sophisticated niche markets. The divisions of the company consist of: Division SEEDMECH: Turnkey solutions for plant breeding and research Division SPORTS: Rent & Service: One-stop supplier for the rental and servicing of sports products - Bike & Retail: Bike Services and custom solutions for feet - Dry & Protect: Solutions for the hygienic drying of sports kit and work clothing, and for active air disinfection Division WOODTECH: Solutions for engineered flooring, furniture, and multi-layer boards, Saw blades for wood, food, and metal, Solutions for the sawmill industry, Cutting solutions for lightweight and technical materials, Plants and automation solutions Division METALS: Leveling technology machines and systems Wintersteiger is the world market leader in its SEEDMECH, SPORTS and WOODTECH divisions. The group delivers to no fewer than 130 countries from its headquarters in Ried im Innkreis, Upper Austria, and via 15 subsidiaries and 60 representative offices. Wintersteiger has around 1100 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.wintersteiger.com.

Wintersteiger website

More From This Author
Wintersteiger Streamlines Operations, Launches New Wood Processing Solutions Entity
Wintersteiger Inc. Announces New Sales Representation in the Pacific Central Territory of the US
Bootdoc Hotronic Expands Team and Product Line
View All Stories From This Author