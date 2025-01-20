Wintersteiger Inc. Announces New Sales Representation in the Pacific Central Territory of the US

About

Wintersteiger AG is an international machinery and plant engineering group. Founded in 1953, it has gradually established itself as a leading provider of innovative solutions for customers in technically sophisticated niche markets. The divisions of the company consist of: Division SEEDMECH: Turnkey solutions for plant breeding and research Division SPORTS: Rent & Service: One-stop supplier for the rental and servicing of sports products - Bike & Retail: Bike Services and custom solutions for feet - Dry & Protect: Solutions for the hygienic drying of sports kit and work clothing, and for active air disinfection Division WOODTECH: Solutions for engineered flooring, furniture, and multi-layer boards, Saw blades for wood, food, and metal, Solutions for the sawmill industry, Cutting solutions for lightweight and technical materials, Plants and automation solutions Division METALS: Leveling technology machines and systems Wintersteiger is the world market leader in its SEEDMECH, SPORTS and WOODTECH divisions. The group delivers to no fewer than 130 countries from its headquarters in Ried im Innkreis, Upper Austria, and via 15 subsidiaries and 60 representative offices. Wintersteiger has around 1100 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.wintersteiger.com.

