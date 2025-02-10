PROACTIVE MD CONTINUES WEST COAST EXPANSION

Value-based healthcare provider adds new clinical sites and plasma collection services with latest acquisitions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, one of the nation’s largest value-based care companies, continues its strategic expansion on the West Coast with acquisitions in Los Angeles and San Diego, California.These new sites augment Proactive MD’s expansive, national network of value-based care providers, giving additional access points to employers and employees located within California looking to add Proactive MD services to their health benefits.John Collier, founder and CEO of Proactive MD, shared his excitement around the addition of these sites and services to Proactive MD’s portfolio. “These new West Coast locations are perfect for our employer clients seeking to expand access to care for their workforce with innovative approaches to cost containment. Access to primary care, especially value-based care, is a major challenge for so many employers, including those in large metropolitan areas. This expansion will help improve that critical access to quality care.”In addition to clinical sites, the new California acquisitions also come with facilities for the collection and processing of plasma for purchase by medical research and supply companies. Plasma products are crucial for the development of new life-saving drugs and many cancer therapies, and having the ability to source and collect the product needed for these medications and treatments is a crucial element of Proactive MD’s ongoing growth strategy.Collier added, “Offering plasma services at some of our clinical locations gives us the ability to increase the supply of these life-saving treatments for patients across the country, as well as to help lower prescription drug prices on behalf of our patients and clients. A key component of our Patient Promise is to always fight for the good of our patients. This gives us another avenue to fulfill that promise.”About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD challenges the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology under one roof. Learn more about how Proactive MD is redefining the healthcare experience at www.proactive.md

