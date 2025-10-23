Proactive MD Expands National Value-Based Network with New Acquisitions

Healthcare innovator accelerates growth strategy with additional expansions in Tennessee and Texas

DALLAS, SC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, national leader in value-based care, announced the acquisition of urgent and primary care practices in Tennessee and Texas. This marks a key milestone in broadening the organization’s impact and enables Proactive MD to continue expanding its reach and enhancing patient access through value-driven solutions.This acquisition follows a series of recent growth initiatives in North Dakota and Utah. Through these additions, Proactive MD strengthens its ability to provide integrated healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. The expanded presence supports its commitment to transforming employer-sponsored healthcare and building strong partnerships with health plan providers and third-party administrators."We are proud to extend the reach of our acute and urgent care services into these new communities," said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. "This expansion enables us to make a meaningful impact by providing more people with accessible, top-tier healthcare while reinforcing our commitment to excellence in patient care."Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers.Proactive MD’s integrated approach uniquely positions it as the only national primary care provider to own and operate its own labs, pathology groups, pharmacies, 340B networks, and healthcare technology platforms. This comprehensive model is redefining the healthcare experience for patients, employers, and providers alike.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

