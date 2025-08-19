MASE Trust Opens Upgraded Proactive MD Health Center Site

MASE Trust has moved it's Plymouth Health Center to a new, upgraded, and ADA accessible location

PLYMOUTH, IN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MASE Trust has transitioned its Proactive MD Plymouth Health Center to an upgraded location at 510 West Adams Street, Plymouth, IN. This move enhances employee access to comprehensive primary care while maintaining the same dedicated care team, including two providers, two nurses, an administrative assistant, and a health coach.The new 2,400 square-foot Health Center features larger exam rooms, space for additional services, and improved accessibility. Since opening on June 30, 2025, the facility has already served over 250 patients."The new health center is much more inviting,” said one Plymouth Health Center patient. “It's very nice having more space to be seen, without feeling cramped."MASE Trust serves 24 school corporations throughout the northwest quarter of Indiana. A total of 5,000 patients are served by Proactive MD through MASE Trust Insurance.“We are very proud of this next step in our journey with MASE Trust,” says John Collier, Founder & CEO of Proactive MD. “This new Health Center location enables us to continue delivering the high-quality, compassionate care Proactive MD has long provided in partnership with MASE Trust.”MASE Trust has utilized Proactive MD as the home for their employee Health Centers since 2020. The MASE Plymouth Health Center is one of twelve locations accessible by MASE Trust Insurance patients.About MASE Trust InsuranceMASE Trust serves 24 school corporations throughout the northwest quarter of Indiana and ensures comprehensive health benefits to all employees.About Proactive MD:Proactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md.

