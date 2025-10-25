Proactive MD Expands Integrated Care Capabilities with Recent Acquisitions

Healthcare innovator accelerates growth strategy with additional expansions in Virginia and Ohio

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National leader in value-based care, Proactive MD, has announced the acquisition of integrated medicine locations in Virginia and Ohio. This expands the organization’s impact and enables Proactive MD to further grow its reach and enhance patient access through value-driven solutions.This announcement follows recent urgent and primary care acquisitions in Texas and Tennessee. With these additions, Proactive MD further improves its capacity to deliver integrated healthcare solutions that drive better patient outcomes and lower costs. This growth reinforces the company’s commitment to transforming employer-sponsored healthcare and fostering strong partnerships with health plan providers and third-party administrators."Expanding across these regions is an incredible opportunity for us to further our mission," said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. "With this growth, we can ensure more patients, employers, and payers have access to the high-quality, patient-centered care they deserve."Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers.The organization’s integrated approach uniquely positions it as the only national primary care provider to own and operate its own labs, pathology groups, pharmacies, 340B networks, and healthcare technology platforms. Proactive MD’s comprehensive model is redefining the healthcare experience for patients, employers, and providers alike.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

