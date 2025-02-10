President Trump Selects Former STARRS Leader for Air Force Undersecretary

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier (Courtesy Photo)

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier tapped for a senior Air Force leadership position

Matthew will work with the GREAT Secretary of Defense Nominee, Pete Hegseth, to end the devastating ‘woke’ policies that have destroyed our Military, and make our Country STRONG AGAIN” — President Donald Trump

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Donald Trump has picked STAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES (STARRS), former executive vice president and a Space Force lieutenant colonel, to be the Air Force's next undersecretary.Trump announced his plan to nominate Matthew Lohmeier as the second-highest ranking civilian official in the Department of the Air Force in a social media post https://x.com/matthewlohmeier/status/1880424619779453070 ] referencing Lohmeier's experience as a fighter pilot, squadron commander, and Air Force Academy graduate.Trump also said he chose Lohmeier to change the military's "woke" policies alongside his nominee to run the Pentagon, former Fox News host Pete Hegseth. Since the announcement on Lohmeier, Hegseth has been confirmed as the Secretary of Defense."Matthew will work with the GREAT Secretary of Defense Nominee, Pete Hegseth, to end the devastating 'woke' policies that have destroyed our Military, and make our Country STRONG AGAIN," Trump said.In response to the President's announcement, Lohmeier posted, "Thank you, Mr. President. I'm grateful for your trust, and am very much looking forward to continuing my service to our great men and women in uniform. To all men and women with a desire to serve your country in uniform, come join us now! We want the best, brightest, and strongest of you at this critical juncture in American history.""We are humbled, yet honored to contribute to the effort to restore our military readiness by the President selecting one of our esteemed leaders at STARRS for this critical USAF senior leadership position," said Ronald J. Scott, Jr., Ph.D., Colonel, USAF (Ret), President and CEO.In May 2021, while serving as commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier self-published the book, "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest and the Unmaking of the American Military."Lohmeier left active duty in September 2021. According to his website, Lohmeier is described as a "highly sought public speaker and private consultant on matters of Marxist ideology and tactics, CRT [critical race theory], the betterment of military culture, and the preservation of our liberties." [ https://matthewlohmeier.com/about/ STAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES- The purpose of a (501(c)(3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation's wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to https://starrs.us

