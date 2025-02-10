Gulf Coast International Properties® Principal Timothy P. Savage Achieves Historic $43.1M Sale in Unprecedented Time

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Coast International Properties(GCIP) is proud to announce Principal Timothy P. Savage has sold 3035 Fort Charles Drive in Port Royal for a remarkable $43,100,000, accomplishing the sale in an impressive 35 days.This exceptional transaction marks several milestones. It is the second-highest non-beachfront sale in Naples’ history to date, the highest sale in 2024 and 2025, the highest sale since February 2023, and one of the six highest sales ever recorded in Naples, according to Multiple Listing Service (MLS) statistics.3035 Fort Charles Drive, listed in late November 2024, is a true masterpiece. Situated on nearly an acre overlooking the wide, tranquil waters of Morgan’s Cove, this estate showcases unparalleled craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Designed to the highest standards, the property was offered fully furnished, featuring dramatic wood ceiling accents, French oak flooring, a cutting-edge smart home system and generator, and premium appliances.The lavish home includes six opulent ensuite bedrooms, a large fitness room, three private offices, a social loft with a bar, and expansive indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces. With soaring ceilings, custom Ali-Kriste cabinetry, floor-to-ceiling windows, breathtaking water views, and sophisticated lighting elements, every detail enhances its luxurious appeal.Additional highlights include four high-volume garage bays, intricately tiled entry fountains, an elevated spa cascading into the pool, striking fire features, and a 40-foot floating concrete dock. Every element of this home reflects peerless design and refinement. The purchase also grants the buyer automatic membership to the prestigious Port Royal Club, offering an exclusive lifestyle.icki Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of GCIP, remarked, "We are thrilled to celebrate Tim’s phenomenal sale which sets a new benchmark for excellence in Port Royal. Tim’s expertise and dedication in facilitating such a landmark sale showcases his exceptional skill and professionalism. This achievement underscores GCIP’s commitment to delivering an unmatched level of service to our clients.”About Gulf Coast International PropertiesLocally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Propertiesis a premier real estate firmspecializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has been recognized by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. The firm has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.For more information, please contact:Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.comEND# # #

