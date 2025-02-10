Governor Ivey Shares ‘Free File’ Now Open to Alabama Income Tax Filers for 2025 Season

MONTGOMERY – Alabama taxpayers with a qualifying 2024 adjusted gross income can prepare their 2024 state and federal income tax returns online using free tax preparation and e-filing software now available at Alabama Free File or IRS Free File.

“Free File is now available in Alabama to help eligible taxpayers take the guesswork out of completing state and federal tax returns,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “With step-by-step help to get tax returns done quickly, safely, and for free, this is a great way to meet income tax filing obligations and help move Alabama forward.”

Powered by The Free File Alliance (a coalition of tax software companies and the IRS) and the Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR), the Free File program gives eligible taxpayers access to innovative and secure tax software so they can easily prepare and e-file their federal and state tax returns for free.

Besides desktop and laptop computers, taxpayers can also use their smart phones or tablets to electronically prepare and file their federal and state tax returns through the Free File program. Using such mobile devices, taxpayers may access the products in two ways: (1) Use the IRS2Go app, which has a link to the Free File Software Lookup Tool or (2) use the device’s browser to go to www.IRS.gov/freefile. The IRS2Go app is available for Android and iOS devices.

ALDOR and the Free File Alliance continue to make the protection of taxpayers’ personal information a priority. The Alliance and its members, along with the IRS, state tax agencies like ALDOR, and others in the tax industry are active participants in the IRS Security Summit to provide additional identity theft safeguards for tax filing. To learn more about the Security Awareness campaign and how you can help, visit Taxes, Security, Together.

